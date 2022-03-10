Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why Ukraine’s gambit to join the EU doesn’t hinge on getting in

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center) poses signing an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. Though the request was warmly received in Europe amid the Russian invasion, Ukraine faces many obstacles before it is realized.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

In an impassioned plea on March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine, in battling the invasion by Russia, was fighting not only for its rights, but also “to be equal members of Europe.” Just the day before, he submitted an official application to join the European Union.

But despite best intentions, there are many political and bureaucratic roadblocks to admitting Ukraine to the bloc. While there is a minute chance that Ukraine is fast-tracked to candidate status as a gesture of goodwill, it remains highly unlikely. The EU accession process is long and arduous, requiring candidate countries to meet economic and political standards.

Why We Wrote This

Ukraine’s application to urgently join the European Union turned heads, but its value is mostly in the message it sends to Ukrainians and to Moscow.

Ukraine’s application is primarily symbolic. It sends a clear message to Russia that Ukraine has no intentions of surrendering its independence and sees itself as part of Europe going forward. Ukraine will also benefit from the political support and solidarity of EU member states, which can only help boost morale during the invasion and remind Ukrainians what they are fighting for.

“This really shows that Ukraine has set itself on the Western path, that it wants to become a democracy, and has cut off past dependence on Russia,” says researcher Jana Juzová. “It has explosive potential.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left no doubt about where he sees his country’s future – in Europe. In an impassioned plea on March 1, Mr. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was fighting not only for its rights, but also “to be equal members of Europe.” Just the day before, he submitted an official application to join the bloc.

European leaders have expressed their solidarity, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that Ukraine “is one of us and we want them in the European Union.”

But despite best intentions, there are many political and bureaucratic roadblocks to admitting Ukraine. Can its application for EU membership go beyond the symbolic?

Why We Wrote This

Ukraine’s application to urgently join the European Union turned heads, but its value is mostly in the message it sends to Ukrainians and to Moscow.

When will Ukraine join the EU?

Probably not for several years, if ever.

While there is a minute chance that Ukraine is fast-tracked to candidate status as a gesture of goodwill, it remains highly unlikely. The EU accession process is long and arduous, requiring candidate countries to meet economic and political standards under the Copenhagen criteria.

The entire process can stretch 10 years or more, and the final decision rests with the bloc’s 27 member states, which must unanimously give the green light.

The acceptance process for Sweden, Finland, and Austria, which were seen as strong candidates when they applied, took at least three years before completion. Serbia, Montenegro, and Turkey applied for membership over a decade ago and still remain deadlocked in negotiations.

What hurdles stand in the way of Ukraine’s membership?

If Ukraine were to join the EU, it would be the poorest nation within the bloc, with a gross domestic product per capita around a third of that of formerly communist Bulgaria, the EU’s current poorest member. Ukraine would also be one of the largest in both geography and population.

The government would have to commit to major economic reforms to prove its ability to be a benefit, not a burden, to the bloc. That would be further hindered by the economic toll brought on by the current invasion.

And while European politicians could push through its application more quickly to candidate status due to the war, the conflict is likely to be the primary reason Ukraine isn’t admitted to the EU anytime soon. Territorial integrity is a major pillar of EU membership, and Ukraine’s involvement in a recent or ongoing conflict would make it an undesirable candidate.

Above all, fast-tracking Ukraine’s application would set a new precedent about how countries are granted membership, which risks undermining the process. It could be seen as an affront to those countries whose applications have stalled for decades. And long-standing expansion fatigue, worsened by Brexit and economic crises, could make member states bristle at allowing Ukraine in – quickly, or at all.

“I think the EU would grant Ukraine candidate status faster than it would under normal circumstances – as a gesture of moral, diplomatic, and political support,” says Douglas Webber, professor emeritus of political science and a Europe specialist at the Paris campus of Insead, a business school. “However, actual accession to the EU, in the best of circumstances, would take a very long time.”

Then what was the point of Ukraine’s application?

Ukraine’s application is primarily symbolic. It sends a clear message to Russia that Ukraine has no intentions of surrendering its independence and sees itself as part of Europe going forward.

“This really shows that Ukraine has set itself on the Western path, that it wants to become a democracy, and has cut off past dependence on Russia,” says Jana Juzová, a research fellow at Europeum Institute for European Policy, a think tank in Brussels. “It has explosive potential.”

Ukraine will also benefit from the political support and solidarity of EU member states, which can only help boost morale during the invasion and remind Ukrainians what they are fighting for.

“We absolutely need the Ukrainians to continue the struggle,” said Marie Mendras, a Russian specialist from Sciences Po Paris, during a meeting with the Anglo-American Press Association in Paris at the end of February. “And for that, they need to see [the light at] the end of the tunnel, which can only be Europe.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why Ukraine’s gambit to join the EU doesn’t hinge on getting in
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0310/Why-Ukraine-s-gambit-to-join-the-EU-doesn-t-hinge-on-getting-in
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe