Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Polish president vetoes media bill threatening US company

Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, said the bill would risk Polish business and shouldn't target existing media companies like TVN, owned by US-based Discovery.

Czarek Sokolowski
People demonstrate in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 19, 2021 against a bill that is viewed as an attack on media freedom. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Dec. 27, 2021 that he has decided to veto the bill.

  • By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Reuters
  • Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Warsaw

Poland’s president vetoed a media bill that critics said aimed to silence a Discovery-owned news channel critical of the government, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with the United States.

The move allows NATO-member Poland to sidestep a potentially explosive row with Washington at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe amid what some countries see as increased Russian assertiveness.

However, the decision means that a project voted through parliament by ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) has been blocked by a president elected as their ally.

President Andrzej Duda said in a televised statement on Monday that if the law came into force it could violate a treaty signed with the United States on economic and trade relations.

“One of the arguments considered during the analyzes of this law was the issue of an international agreement that was concluded in 1990. ... This treaty speaks about the protection of investments,” he said.

“There is a clause which says that media-related investments may be excluded, but it concerns future investments.”

Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by US media company Discovery Inc, to operate.

TVN24’s parent, TVN, is owned by Discovery via a firm registered in the Netherlands in order to get around a ban on non-European firms owning more than 49% of Polish media companies. The law, which drew nationwide protests, would have prevented this workaround.

“Difference in approach”

“We note with appreciation and joy the decision of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, who spoke in favor of the freedom of the media and the right of viewers to choose,” TVN Grupa Discovery said in an emailed statement.

PiS lawmaker Joanna Lichocka told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 24 it was “surprising” Mr. Duda had not referred to loopholes in the law regarding foreign ownership of media companies in the justification of his decision.

“I would not see it in terms of a betrayal, but a difference in approach to what is right for the Republic of Poland,” she said.

PiS has long argued that foreign media groups have too much power in Poland, distorting public debate.

However, critics say that moves against them seek to limit media freedom and are part of an increasingly authoritarian agenda that has put Warsaw at loggerheads with the European Union.

Mr. Duda said that he generally believed limiting foreign ownership of media but that any regulation should concern future investments in the sector, not current owners.

“There is also the issue of media pluralism, of freedom of speech. ... I took this element into serious consideration,” he said.

The US charge d’affaires in Warsaw Bix Aliu thanked Mr. Duda on Twitter “for leadership and commitment to common democratic values and for protecting the investment climate in Poland.”

This story was reported by Reuters.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism