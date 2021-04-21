Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
EU agrees on new carbon emissions goal ahead of US climate summit

The tentative deal, which was negotiated in an all-night session, would make the 27-nation European bloc climate-neutral by 2050. The agreement comes ahead of a U.S.-led climate summit set to gather heads of state from around the world.

Olivier Hoslet/AP
From left, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans meet in Brussels, March 9, 2021.

  • By Raf Casert Associated Press
Brussels

The European Union reached a tentative climate deal that is intended to make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreeing on new carbon emissions targets on the eve of a virtual summit hosted by United States President Joe Biden.

“Our political commitment to becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal commitment. The climate law sets the E.U. on a green path for a generation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said early Wednesday.

Under the provisional deal reached after officials negotiated through the night, the E.U. will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

“It was high time for the agreement, as Europe has to show where it stands in view of the positive developments in the USA and China,” said European Parliament member Peter Liese, the negotiator for the EPP Christian Democrat group.

The 2030 target had been 40%, but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally conscious electorate, it was pushed up, although the E.U. legislature had wanted a higher target of 60%.

No badges. No guns. Can violence interrupters help Minneapolis?

Lawmakers from The Greens specifically complained that too many accounting tricks had been used to reach the level of 55% and that in reality the reduction would equate to a 52.8% reduction of direct emissions.

Its environmental expert, MEP Michael Bloss said E.U. member nations and parliament “have rushed through a weak climate law for the sake of a photo-op with President Joe Biden.”

The chair of the negotiations, Liberal MEP Pascal Canfin of the Renew Europe group, said finding a middle way was necessary. He said “the compromise reached is ambitious: we will do 2.5 times more in nine years than we have done in the last 10 years in Europe.”

The E.U. deal still needs to be officially approved by member countries and by the European Parliament, although the action should be little more than a rubber stamp.

The U.S., the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Under Mr. Biden, the U.S. has returned to the 2015 Paris climate accord. Participating nations are set to meet at the annual U.N. climate conference, which is being held in November in Glasgow, Scotland, to push for ambitious targets.

The E.U. said it could blaze a trail for Washington with its decision.

“The U.S. is not our big brother on climate. We are the big brother or the big sister. So they will be actually encouraged by this. They will be pressed by this,” said Jytte Guteland, a SD socialist MEP and rapporteur on the talks. “They will need to deliver when they see what we have accomplished.”

Both Washington and Brussels are aiming to go “carbon neutral” by mid-century, a goal scientists say needs to be achieved to keep average global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the year 2100. The Paris accord’s more ambitious target of capping global warming at 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times would likely require even more drastic worldwide cuts in emissions.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP reporter Frank Jordans contributed from Berlin.

