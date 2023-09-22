Skip to footer

Hotter climate leads to big drop in hydropower in China, India

Asia is relying more on fossil fuels after hydropower generation in China and India declined at the fastest rate in decades after record heat. The two countries account for around three-fourths of Asia’s power generation but are struggling to produce. 

|
Manish Swarup/AP
Activists call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels during a Global Climate Strike protest in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 15, 2023. Because of volatile weather, hydropower generation in China and India has seen sharp declines.
  • By Sudarshan Varadhan and Ashley Fang Reuters

| Singapore

Hydropower generation in Asia has plunged at the fastest rate in decades amid sharp declines in China and India, data shows, forcing power regulators battling volatile electricity demand and erratic weather to rely more on fossil fuels.

The two countries, which account for about three-fourths of Asia’s power generation and most of its emissions, are also to a lesser extent using renewables to make up for the hydropower shortfall and address rising electricity use.

Major Asian economies have faced power shortages in recent years due to extreme weather conditions, including intense heat and lower rainfall over large swathes of northern China and Vietnam, as well as in India’s east and the north.

Higher use of polluting fuels such as coal to meet electricity demand spikes and supply shortages underscore the challenges of lowering emissions. Asia’s hydropower output fell 17.9% during the seven months through July, data from energy think tank Ember showed, while fossil fuel-fired power rose 4.5%.

“Despite a strong growth in solar and wind power generation in Asia, supply from fossil-fuel thermal power plants has also increased this year as a result of a large decline in hydropower generation,” said Carlos Torres Diaz, Rystad Energy’s director of power and gas markets.

“Intense and prolonged heat waves across the region have resulted in low reservoir levels and the need for alternative sources of power to help meet demand,” he added.

China’s hydroelectricity generation during the eight months ended August declined at the sharpest rate since at least 1989, falling 15.9%, an analysis of National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

In India, hydropower generation fell 6.2% during the eight months ended August in the sharpest decline since 2016. Its share of power output plunged to 9.2%, the lowest in at least 19 years, according to an analysis of government data.

China made up for the hydro shortfall and higher power demand mainly by increasing electricity generation from fossil fuels by 6.1% in the eight months through August, while India boosted fossil fuel-fired power output by 12.4%, data showed.

Renewable output grew by 22% in China and 18% in India during the same period, data showed, but from a far smaller base.

Wind and solar

Hydropower output also plunged in other major Asian economies including India and Vietnam, as well as the Philippines and Malaysia, data from Ember and the International Energy Agency showed, mainly due to drier weather.

In Vietnam, hydropower’s share of power output fell by more than 10 percentage points through July, while coal’s share grew by about the same amount, Ember data showed.

In some cases, the hydropower output plunge was a result of efforts to conserve water and alter supply patterns.

Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Clean Energy and Air, said Chinese authorities pushed dam operators to maintain water levels as power consumption spiked due to heatwaves.

Hydropower can be ramped up and down in a short time to address sudden demand fluctuations, unlike other sources such as wind and solar. Mr. Myllyvirta said authorities used it more to balance the grid instead of maximizing generation.

“This trend of rapidly increasing wind or solar power generation in China could push for hydropower playing this critical regulating function, instead of operating whenever there is water,” he added.

Asian power generation from wind and solar increased 21% in the seven months to July, Ember data showed, rising to 13.5% of overall output from 11.5% a year earlier.

However, unlike hydro, wind power is harder to forecast and control, as it varies by local weather conditions. And the unavailability of solar at night exacerbates shortfalls in countries including India.

India has cut daytime power outages to nearly zero this year despite record demand, mainly because of its renewables build-up over the years. Still, it was forced to seek imports of more expensive natural gas in a bid to reduce pressure on its coal power fleet.

“The main utility of hydro is to support wind and solar. If hydro itself becomes unreliable, India may have to think of alternatives including [the] addition of more coal-fired power,” said Victor Vanya, director at power analytics firm EMA Solutions.

This story was reported by Reuters.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Hotter climate leads to big drop in hydropower in China, India
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0922/Hotter-climate-leads-to-big-drop-in-hydropower-in-China-India
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe