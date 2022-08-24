In Pictures: Where Kashmiri potters fire an ancient art form

The cave potters of Banmir village in Kashmir trace their ancestry back to the Neolithic age, when humans first took shelter in the caverns. Indian archaeologists have found artifacts dating back to 2000-3000 B.C., which is why they want to preserve the area.

The Kumhars, as the potters are collectively known, rely on the caves as home, studio, and warehouse rolled into one. The caverns are also a critical part of the potters’ identity, and important to understanding the cultural significance of the area.

Why We Wrote This What makes a place worth saving? Kashmiri potters say their ancient way of life gives meaning to caves that the government wants to preserve by relocating the families.

A government conservation plan would displace the potters and their families, disrupting lives and livelihoods. Their situation is increasingly precarious, because of shrinking demand for their wares as well as rising pressures from farming and development near the cave sites.

“I have been a potter for the last 60 years, as my ancestors did for centuries,” says Assadullah Kumar. “But our children are now inclined toward new opportunities that would bring a stable income.” Young people are more apt to pursue an education, work as day laborers, or take up farming, he says.

Still, women as well as men contribute to the family business. Says Mehmooda Bano, “My husband and I work very hard to keep this ancient craft alive.”