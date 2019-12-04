Menu
Menu

A religion-based citizenship bill heads to India's parliament

India's cabinet sent a bill to parliament that would grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims minorities in neighboring countries based on  religion.

Pavel Golovkin/Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sideline of a five country summit, in Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. Mr. Modi's cabinet sent a controversial religion-based citizenship bill to parliament on Dec. 4, 2019.

  • By Devjyot Ghoshal and Zarir Hussain Reuters
New Delhi and Guwahati, India

India's cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries, the first time that the country is seeking to grant nationality on the basis of religion.

Last month, Amit Shah, India's federal home (interior) minister, told parliament that non-Muslim minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, and Parsis – who fled from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan would be given Indian citizenship under the proposed law.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was first introduced in 2016 by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was withdrawn after an alliance partner withdrew support and protests flared in India's remote and ethnically diverse northeastern region.

Giving Indian citizenship to "Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs escaping persecution" was part of the manifesto of Mr. Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of a general election in May 2019 that the nationalist leader swept.

Critics have called the proposed law anti-Muslim, and some opposition parties have also pushed back, arguing citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion.

Does Trump’s Navy SEAL pardon undermine military justice?

The passage of the bill, which could be introduced in parliament this week, will also be a test for the BJP, since it enjoys a majority in the lower house but is short of numbers in India's upper house. Any bill needs to be ratified by both houses of India's parliament to become law.

In Assam, a northeastern state that was the epicenter of protests, some students groups said they were still opposed to the law, fearing that tens of thousands of Hindu migrants from neighboring Bangladesh would gain citizenship.

"We do not support CAB and shall launch a vigorous mass agitation across Assam and the Northeast," All Assam Students' Union Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told Reuters.

Assam's Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there would be amendments in the bill to help ease regional concerns. "But since CAB is for the whole of India, there cannot be a separate bill for the Northeast," he said.

However he did not give details. 

This story was reported by Reuters.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 

Next Up

of stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Unlimited digital access $11/month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.