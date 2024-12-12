South Korean President Yoon’s impeachment inches closer. But Mr. Yoon won’t quit.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Dec. 12 he would “fight to the end” as his own political party shifted closer to voting with the opposition to impeach him over his short-lived martial law order that threw the United States ally into turmoil.

In a lengthy televised address, he alleged that North Korea had hacked South Korea’s election commission, casting doubt on his party’s landslide election defeat in April.

Mr. Yoon, whose country has Asia’s fourth-largest economy, hopes political allies will rally to support him but this appeared less likely after his address. The leader of his ruling People Power Party (PPP) said the time had come for Mr. Yoon to resign or be impeached by parliament.

Late on Dec. 12, six opposition parties led by the Democratic Party submitted a bill for Mr. Yoon’s impeachment to parliament. A vote is expected on Dec. 14, a week after the first one failed because most PPP members boycotted it.

At least seven members of the party were expected to support the new impeachment motion. At least eight PPP votes are needed for the two-thirds majority required to impeach Mr. Yoon.

Mr. Yoon said the opposition was “dancing the sword dance of madness” by trying to drag a democratically elected president from power, nine days after his aborted attempt to grant sweeping powers to the military.

“I will fight to the end,” he said. “Whether they impeach me or investigate me, I will face it all squarely.”

His defiance raises the possibility that Mr. Yoon, a career prosecutor and a legal expert, may have decided to take his chances to court, hoping to make a comeback.

A vote to impeach Mr. Yoon would send the case to the Constitutional Court, which has up to six months to decide whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.

Mr. Yoon is separately under criminal investigation for alleged insurrection over the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, which he rescinded hours later, triggering South Korea’s biggest political crisis in decades and sending economic and diplomatic shockwaves.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Forces Korea said on X that Commander Paul LaCamera had spoken to South Korea’s acting defense minister to reassure Seoul over USFK’s readiness to respond to external threats while respecting South Korea’s sovereignty.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.

North Korean hack?

Mr. Yoon said “criminal groups” had paralyzed state affairs and disrupted the rule of law and must be stopped at all costs from taking over the government.

He was criticizing the opposition Democratic Party, which has blocked some of his proposals, and demanded his wife be investigated over alleged wrongdoing. He gave no evidence of criminal activity.

Kim Min-seok, a senior Democratic Party member, said Mr. Yoon’s address was a “display of extreme delusion” and urged members of the president’s party to join the impeachment vote.

Mr. Yoon alleged communist-ruled North Korea had hacked into the National Election Commission (NEC) last year, but cited no evidence.

He said the attack was detected by the National Intelligence Service but the commission, an independent agency, refused to cooperate fully in an investigation and inspection of its system.

The hack cast doubt on the integrity of the April 2024 election – which his party lost by a landslide – and led him to declare martial law, he said.

The commission said by raising the suspicion of election irregularities, Mr. Yoon was committing a “self-defeating act against an election oversight system that elected himself as president.”

The NEC said it had consulted the spy agency last year to address “security vulnerabilities” but there were no signs that a hack by North Korea compromised the election system.

Mr. Yoon won the presidency in March 2022 by the narrowest margin in South Korea’s democratic history.

Closed-circuit TV footage showed troops entering the election commission’s computer server room after Mr. Yoon’s martial law declaration. It was not clear whether they removed any equipment.

Mr. Yoon said his martial law declaration was a symbolic move to expose an opposition plot to destroy the country.

He denied ordering the blockade of parliament or trying to stop it from conducting business, contradicting testimony by a military officer who said Mr. Yoon gave him the order to enter parliament and remove lawmakers gathering to vote to reverse the martial law declaration.

Mr. Yoon said only experienced soldiers, not enlistees, were deployed on Dec. 3 to maintain order and ensure no civilians were hurt.

This story was reported by Reuters. Reporting was done by Hyunsu Yim, Hyonhee Shin, Ju-min Park, Hyunjoo Jin, and Josh Smith. Writing by Jack Kim.