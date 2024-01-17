In Pictures: In Bangladesh, a safety net for children at risk

When photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman and I traveled through Bangladesh last fall, we clearly saw children at risk from poverty, climate change, and the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Yet meeting so many young people also reinforced our understanding that children around the world are the same; only the contexts are different.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Joy The difficulties in Bangladesh couldn’t be more different from life in wealthy Western nations. But when our reporting team visited a program for vulnerable children in Dhaka, it found something truly universal.

Take little Mohammad Rifat. He lost his home in a flood and doesn’t go to school because his parents can’t afford to send him. Instead, he attends a program for vulnerable kids run by the government and supported by UNICEF in Dhaka.

After showing off a drawing he made, Mohammad snatches another child’s drawing and tries to pose for a picture with it. He makes us laugh.

