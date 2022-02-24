Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

China approves Russian wheat imports as West raises sanctions

While other nations have condemned Russia for its attack on Ukraine, China called for talks to resolve the crisis but has not cast blame on Russia. China also approved Russian wheat imports that could undermine Western sanctions. 

Timkiv/AP/File
Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village of Tbilisskaya in Russia, July 21, 2021. China called for talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis on Feb. 24, 2022 but refused to criticize Russia’s attack as it approved imports of Russian wheat.

  • By Joe McDonald Associated Press
Beijing

China called Thursday for talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis and avoided criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s attack while, in a step that could blunt the impact of Western sanctions, Beijing also approved imports of Russian wheat.

Chinese ties with Russia have grown stronger under President Xi Jinping, who met President Vladimir Putin this month in Beijing. China’s multibillion-dollar purchases of Russian gas for its energy-hungry economy have been a lifeline to Mr. Putin, who already was under Western sanctions over its 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

China is the only major government to refrain from condemning Mr. Putin’s attack. But it tempered that by calling for restraint and respect for national sovereignty.

“We still hope that the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation and prevent the situation from further escalating,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying.

Meanwhile, China’s Embassy in Ukraine told its citizens there to stay home and to place a Chinese flag inside or on their vehicle if they needed to travel.

Mr. Xi’s government echoes Russian frustration with what they say is unfair American dominance of global affairs and Moscow’s rejection of the eastward expansion of NATO, the U.S.-European military alliance.

Beijing has blamed Washington and its European allies for the conflict over Ukraine.

“All parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war,” Ms. Hua said. “Those parties who were busy condemning others, what have they done? Have they persuaded others?”

After their Beijing meeting, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin issued a statement endorsing key foreign policy issues for both sides – Moscow’s opposition to a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics and China’s claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Moscow’s attack has thrust Beijing into a conflict between its partnership with Mr. Putin and its sensitivity about respect for national borders due to its anxiety about holding onto restive areas such as Tibet and Xinjiang.

Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said the West forced Russia to take action with NATO’s expansion and the deployment of a missile defense system.

“On the one hand, we respect territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine, but on the other hand, we must consider the historical process of the situation where Russia has been pushed into a corner and forced to counterattack,” Dr. Li said.

China hasn’t endorsed Mr. Putin’s recognition of independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist areas or his decision to send in soldiers, but Ms. Hua said Beijing “called on parties to respect others’ legitimate security concerns.”

Ms. Hua did not describe Russia’s actions as an invasion or directly refer to the movement of Russian forces into Ukraine.

At a conference in Germany last weekend, Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the United States of “stirring up antagonism.” However, Mr. Wang said the “sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of any country should be respected.” He added, “Ukraine is no exception.”

Western trade and financial sanctions on Russia would strengthen Beijing in their relationship by increasing China’s importance as an export market and source of investment.

On Thursday, China’s customs agency approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, giving Mr. Putin an alternative to Western markets that might be closed under possible sanctions.

Russia is one of the world’s biggest wheat producers but has been shut out of China until now due to concern about possible fungus and other contamination.

The two governments announced an agreement Feb. 8 for China to import Russian wheat and barley after Mr. Putin became the highest-profile foreign guest to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Thursday’s announcement said Russia would “take all measures” to prevent contamination by wheat smut fungus and would suspend exports to China if it was found.

Russia has spent much of the past decade trying to expand gas exports and other trade with China and East Asian markets to offset the impact of Crimea-related sanctions.

Last month, state-owned Gazprom signed a 30-year contract to supply natural gas to China’s northeast from the Russian Far East. The two sides agreed payment would be in euros to reduce their use of U.S. dollars, the common currency in natural resource markets.

Earlier, the two governments signed another gas supply contract in 2014 after more than a decade of negotiations. Industry analysts said Russia gave in to Chinese pressure for favorable terms due to Moscow’s need for export revenue after the Crimea sanctions.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to China approves Russian wheat imports as West raises sanctions
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0224/China-approves-Russian-wheat-imports-as-West-raises-sanctions
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe