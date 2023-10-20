In Pictures: Colombia’s jaguars gain from human cooperation

Colombia’s Guaviare region is a haven for hundreds of species of birds and an important archaeological site where cave paintings date back some 10,000 years.

It’s also jaguar territory. Jaguars are the largest feline in Latin America and the third-largest in the world. In Colombia, jaguar habitats are under threat as forests shrink.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Cooperation Wildlife conservation works best when it involves the community. In Colombia, an unusual partnership helps protect jaguar habitat through innovation and collaboration.

A jaguar corridor established by World Wide Fund for Nature Colombia connects the delicate ecosystems of this region: from Amazonian tropical forests to natural savannas.

The corridor is maintained as a community monitoring project involving farmers and former combatants from FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia–People’s Army). They’ve joined forces along the corridor to protect jaguars – and forests.

Residents of Guaviare make their living in ecotourism, nontimber forest products, livestock, and agriculture. Their knowledge of the territory is crucial to conservation efforts. Trusting local knowledge is an essential step toward improving relations between humans and nature.