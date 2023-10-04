Skip to footer
Joy
Americas

In Pictures: In Mexico, a photographer is ‘overtaken by color’

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
| San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato, Mexico

I used to love seeing the world in shades of gray through my viewfinder. But for many years now I’ve worked in full color, only occasionally dabbling in black and white. Sometimes when I’m on vacation, I prefer to leave the camera aside with work. But whenever I visit Mexico, I can’t stop taking photos. I’m constantly inspired.

On a recent trip to San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato, I was overtaken by color.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Joy

Amid the hustle of daily life, it can be hard to see the beauty of ordinary things. But while taking a break in Mexico, our photographer can’t help but see joyful color everywhere she looks.

Ancient weathered doors in turquoise pop against walls of amber and burnt orange. A mural garden of pink and yellow flowers makes its way up an outdoor stairway.

Market displays of plastic toys, candies, yarn, or house goods become works of art. Traditional women’s and men’s blouses, the fabric in their skirts and pants, stand out against an azure background during a dance performance. Intricate beaded bracelets are offered in a stall – how can one ever choose which to buy?

Nowhere I’ve been is more colorful than Mexico – where it seems that everyone has a bit of an artist inside them.

Open the deep read to explore the full photo essay.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff

