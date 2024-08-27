Skip to footer
Compassion
Africa

Boko Haram made them child soldiers. Will their communities take them back?

|
Abubakar Muktar Abba
Children play soccer in the courtyard of the Shehu (emir) of Borno's palace, in Maiduguri, Nigeria, April 29, 2024.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Abubakar Muktar Abba Contributor

| Maiduguri, Nigeria

For nearly as long as the Nigerian government has been fighting Boko Haram’s insurgency, which began in the northern part of the country in 2009, it has been urging the group’s fighters to lay down their arms. 

But only in the last three years, as Boko Haram has splintered and lost ground, have its members begun to take up this amnesty offer en masse. Today, some 160,000 former fighters and their families have been “reintegrated” into Nigerian society, according to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Compassion

Accepting Boko Haram’s child soldiers back into Nigerian society has been controversial. But advocates say this radical act of compassion is the only way their society can heal.

The experiences of former child soldiers, however, point to how complex those efforts can be. Shunned by their communities, many have struggled to find a place for themselves outside Boko Haram’s orbit.

“How could we live alongside those responsible for such pain?” asks Bulami Goni, whose father was killed by Boko Haram.

But advocates for the former child soldiers say it isn’t impossible. 

“Kindness always pays,” says Bulama Maina Audu, who works with a group helping these young men return home. 

Abba Gana was only 10 years old when Boko Haram insurgents attacked his village in northern Nigeria in 2014. Along with the other boys his age, he was kidnapped and forced to herd the militants’ livestock.

By the time he was 15, Mr. Gana had joined the ranks of the group’s fighters, carrying out raids like the one on his own village. 

“Growing up with them, I thought I was fighting for a greater cause,” he says of his time with the group, whose goal is to create a fundamentalist Islamic state. Gradually though, the life of fighting and hiding began to wear him down. 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Compassion

Accepting Boko Haram’s child soldiers back into Nigerian society has been controversial. But advocates say this radical act of compassion is the only way their society can heal.

Then one day in 2022, he heard a government radio program urging Boko Haram members to surrender. “They said ... that we are welcome back [to our communities] if we repent,” he recalls. 

For the first time, Mr. Gana says, he allowed himself to imagine that he might be able to go home. 

For nearly as long as the Nigerian government has been fighting Boko Haram’s insurgency, which began in 2009, it has been urging the group’s fighters to lay down their arms. 

But only in the last three years, as Boko Haram has splintered and lost ground, have its members begun to take up this amnesty offer en masse. Today, some 160,000 former fighters and their families have been “reintegrated” into Nigerian society, according to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). 

The experiences of former child soldiers like Mr. Gana, however, point to how complex those efforts can be. Shunned by their communities, many have struggled to find a place for themselves outside Boko Haram’s orbit. But their supporters say it isn’t impossible. 

“Kindness always pays,” says Bulama Maina Audu, whose nephew was abducted by Boko Haram in 2014, and who now works with a group helping former child soldiers return home. 

Abubakar Muktar Abba
Bulama Maina Audu, a community leader in Ngarannam, near Maiduguri, Nigeria, works to rehabilitate former Boko Haram child soldiers.

The transition

In 2013, then-President Goodluck Jonathan announced that Nigeria’s government was offering amnesty to Boko Haram militants willing to leave the group. But it wasn’t until one of Boko Haram’s leaders, Abubakar Shekau, died in 2021, that a large number of fighters began to take up the offer. 

Their departure weakened Boko Haram, but it also presented new challenges. 

“It has been a struggle to even consider living alongside those responsible for my family’s suffering,” says Lawan Kyari, who lost both his parents and an uncle in attacks by Boko Haram and spent years displaced from his home. 

“How could we live alongside those responsible for such pain?” agrees Bulami Goni, whose father was killed by Boko Haram, leaving him responsible for an extended family of 20 people.

For Modu Kura, who was 10 when he was abducted by the insurgents in 2013, the hostility he encountered when he left Boko Haram nearly sent him back to the group. 

“Someone once said to me, ‘If you kill a scorpion, the scorplings will come for you, [so] you have to finish them all,’” Mr. Kura says. To his community, he was the baby scorpion that had to be destroyed. 

Abubakar Muktar Abba
Students sit in class at Lamisula Junior Secondary School in Maiduguri, Nigeria, April 30, 2024.

Kindness pays off

Those working with Boko Haram’s former child fighters, however, see learning to live side by side as the only way their society can heal. 

“The fears and concerns of the communities they are returning to are completely legitimate, but they can only be addressed through dialogue,” says Oliver Stolpe, UNODC country representative for Nigeria.

To that end, in 2021, UNODC started a program in Nigeria called Strive Juvenile, which helps children abducted by Boko Haram find their way back into society. To date, the organization – which is now run by the Nigerian government – has helped more than 2,500 children leave the militant group. 

Former child soldiers must be accepted “without stigmatizing or insulting them,” says Hauwa Rawa Ngala, who once fled her home to escape Boko Haram’s reign of terror. She now works with Strive Juvenile helping the group’s former members return home. 

Muhammed Ibrahim, a community leader and member of Strive Juvenile, recalls how Mr. Gana behaved when he first left Boko Haram in 2022. 

“His mind was still fixated on Boko Haram; he was secluded and would sometimes start screaming and threatening to carry out attacks,” Mr. Ibrahim recalls.

When the organization realized that Mr. Gana was severely traumatized, members made sure he was never alone, says Mr. Ibrahim, enrolling him in school during the day and in evening Quran classes. Eventually, he made friends and began to feel comfortable in his new life. 

“All we want is a peaceful future where we can all live in harmony,” Ms. Ngala says.

This article was produced in collaboration with Egab.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Boko Haram made them child soldiers. Will their communities take them back?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2024/0827/Boko-Haram-child-fighters-come-home
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe