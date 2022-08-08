In Pictures: The refugee firefighters of Mauritania

Whooping, yelling, and letting out an errant “Allahu akbar!” a group of Malian men rushes into formation, using the tree branches to bat and sweep away the wildfires that pop up in this harsh, arid strip of scrubland in Mauritania just below the Sahara desert.

It’s a tough job, but the volunteers of the Brigade Anti-Feu (“anti-fire brigade”) do it for free, fielding calls in Mauritanian towns up to 20 miles away from the refugee camp they’ve called home for a decade.

Why We Wrote This For these Malian refugees, fighting wildfires is a way to show gratitude toward their Mauritanian hosts. Overcoming this shared challenge has also brought the two groups closer together.

Last fire season, which generally runs from October to February, they helped put out 36 fires. The year before, 58. The 500 or so Malian firefighters want to give back to the country that has welcomed them while war rages at home. But the fires pose a shared threat for everyone living in the area. Local Mauritanian volunteers often join the Brigade Anti-Feu on calls, creating a bond between the hosts and their guests.

“The Mauritanians ... came; they welcomed us,” says Mine Hamada, one of the brigade leaders. “What can we do [to pay back] Mauritania? What’s needed to protect the environment? That’s where we had the idea to create this initiative.”

