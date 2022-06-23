Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

For queer Nigerians, Pride celebrations mark hope and resilience

Although homosexuality is illegal in Nigeria, more LGBTQ+ people are finding the courage to celebrate during Pride month. In 2017, a poll found 83% of Nigerians would not accept an LGBTQ+ family number. In 2019, that number dropped to about 60%.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters/File
President Muhammadu Buhari, speaks at the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, Nov. 11, 2021. Nigeria is one of many African countries that have laws against homosexuality. Queer Nigerians are finding courage to celebrate resilience with hopes of acceptance during Pride month.

  • By Pelumi Salako Thomson Reuters Foundation
Ilorin, Nigeria

YouTuber Victor Emmanuel knows first-hand how tough life is for people who are openly gay in Nigeria, where LGBTQ+ relationships and even same-sex displays of affection are illegal.

Last year, he was kidnapped by seven men who blackmailed, extorted, and tortured him for two days in an attack that has since left him constantly looking over his shoulder.

“It is living with the fear of possible killing or incarceration for who I literally am. You are constantly having to explain your existence,” said Mr. Emmanuel, who dropped out of university after the attack.

This month, however, he will be joining LGBTQ+ Pride events in Lagos as campaigners band together to party and share stories in defiance against laws and conservative societal norms that limit their rights and self-expression.

“Pride month means a month to celebrate my queerness because most of the [year] I’m fighting, struggling, and pushing back at society,” said Mr. Emmanuel, who runs the “For Fags Sake” YouTube channel about Nigerian LGBTQ+ issues.

“It is when I can actually sit and celebrate.”

Nigeria is a deeply religious country, where many reject homosexuality as a corrupting Western import.

In 2014, the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act was signed into law, which bars not only gay relationships but also any public sign of same-sex affection or membership of LGBTQ+ groups, with punishments of up to 14 years in prison.

Gay sex is illegal in more than half of African countries, according to global LGBTQ+ rights tracker Equaldex, although Gabon, Kenya, and Botswana have all decriminalized same-sex relations in recent years.

But despite the risks, activists are pushing to express themselves and demand change this June, a month which is marked around the world with LGBTQ+ Pride rallies and parties.

Nigerian LGBTQ+ events have been growing in number and size in recent years, although they remain behind closed doors due to safety and legal concerns.

Celebrations this year are centered around the week-long Pride in Lagos event which will include art exhibitions, a drag contest, and a ball.

“[It] was birthed from the need for there to be Pride,” said the event organizer Olaide Kayode Timileyin.

“It is to put the fact that LGBT+ persons exist in Lagos.”

Growing Visibility

While there have been no convictions under the same-sex marriage act, rights groups, and activists say it effectively sanctions abuses of LGBTQ+ people and has emboldened both police officers and members of the public to carry out attacks.

The legislation amounts to “carefully constructed state violence” which “exacerbates queer-phobia and prevents us from having a community”, said Kayode Ani Somtochukwu, founder of the Queer Union for Economic and Social Transformation (QUEST).

The Ministry of Justice and the police force did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2018, a group of 47 men were arrested and later charged for allegedly joining a gay club, in a case that drew international outcry and was widely seen as a test of the law.

The men said they were at a birthday party and the case was thrown out by a judge due to the “lack of diligent prosecution.”

But LGBTQ+ people are growing increasingly vocal and visible, with the internet providing a space for gay-friendly films, talk shows, and websites.

With rights groups barred from formally registering as an organization under the same-sex marriage law, most organizing, and support groups take place online.

Campaigners held what they say was the country’s first in-person LGBTQ+ rights protest this year, which took place in May in the capital city of Abuja.

Growing Acceptance

There is little prospect the same-sex marriage law will be repealed in the foreseeable future due to a lack of support from lawmakers, said Obinna Okoronkwo, a lawyer at Templars law firm.

“The only action that can repeal this law is an act of the national assembly,” he said.

Although acceptance has been growing, some that feel Nigeria’s laws are important and should remain. As The Monitor reported in July 2015: 

Repealing the law would be difficult and run against the national tide, despite the drop in the percentage of those who support it. 

“This result is a great shift,” says [Bisi] Alimi, adding that that the shift over the past five years was important for advocates, who face arrest and persecution....

But generational shifts may bring change. Younger adults, ages 18 to 25, are 30 percent more likely to be familiar with some who is a gay, a promising number for future advocacy, says Mr. Alimi.

“Change always happens with young people. It is always the ways of the world. They are the future of the world,” Mr. Alimi says. “That’s why I am very particular about youth investment.”

But for Sarah Nwosu, a graduate who fits the youth demographic that is most likely to change their perceptions on gay rights over time, the law is a good thing.  

“I support the law that bans it and it should stand,” she says. “Anyone involved in it should be given the maximum sentence as prescribed in the law.”

Polls suggest that attitudes are slowly shifting, although hostility remains commonplace, with campaigners saying growing visibility online is helping to build acceptance among younger generations in particular.

About 60% of Nigerians said they would not accept a family member who is LGBTQ+, down from 83% in 2017, found a 2019 poll commissioned by Nigerian rights group the Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs). Three quarters of respondents said they supported the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, but that has dropped by 12% within four years, it found.

“Technology has helped to amplify the visibility of LGBTQI+ persons,” said Remi Makinde, the executive director of TIERs.

“The ability to freely express oneself in a very repressive world definitely helps to educate [people] about accepting queer persons in the country.”

Activists remain hopeful for change, with YouTuber Emmanuel saying he hopes to see “queer liberation” within years.

“Before we organized the protest in Abuja, many people believed it could not happen,” added Mr. Somtochukwu.

“We are still at the beginning stages. ... If we don’t fight for [rights] it is not going to happen.”

This story was reported by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to For queer Nigerians, Pride celebrations mark hope and resilience
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2022/0623/For-queer-Nigerians-Pride-celebrations-mark-hope-and-resilience
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe