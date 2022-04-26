Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
In Pictures: A circus troupe offers hope to Senegal’s street children

Guy Peterson
Professional circus performer Mamadu Ido executes a handstand, with the rest of the Sencirk troupe holding him up below.

  Guy Peterson

In Senegal, an estimated 100,000 boys between the ages of 5 and 15 are sent by their families to live and study at traditional schools to learn the Quran.

But some talibés, as the boys are known, are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse from teachers. Talibés are forced to beg for money each day, and if their quota is not filled, they can be beaten and starved.

Why We Wrote This

A circus troupe in Senegal dedicated to helping abused children provides not only an opportunity for employment, but also a new way for the boys in its program to work together.

Modou Touré knows the talibé experience first-hand. He escaped his Quranic school as a boy, and after taking up circus training in Europe, he returned to Dakar and founded Sencirk, a circus troupe, in 2006. Today, the troupe provides free training to teens who have also escaped from their schools.

The program allows them to work through traumatic experiences and to see paths toward a better future, whether that means working in the circus or reintegrating into society.

An older performer and teacher at Sencirk, Sammi, explains, “We can teach them how to work together, how to grow, to believe in themselves.” 

Dakar, Senegal

Under the shade of a dusty canvas tent in the sweltering heat, five men rehearse for a circus tour of France the following week.

They make up Senegal’s only circus troupe, and each of them took long roads to get here, overcoming difficult childhoods, facing rejection by their families after they escaped abusive religious schools, and living on the street.

Modou Touré escaped his Quranic school; after taking up circus training in Europe, he returned to Dakar and founded Sencirk in 2006, providing free training to teens who escaped from their schools. The program allows them to work through traumatic experiences and to see paths toward a better future, whether that means working in the circus or reintegrating into society. 

Guy Peterson
Professional circus performers Ibrahima Camara (left) and Malick Soumah (right) rehearse. Careers in the performing arts are often frowned upon by Senegalese families.
Guy Peterson
A boy is helped on a tightrope by Wahabou Damba.

Senegal has seen increasing youth unemployment, which leads many young adults to consider emigration if they can’t find opportunities at home. Sencirk helps them see those opportunities. 

An older performer and teacher at Sencirk, Sammi, explains, “We can teach them how to work together, how to grow, to believe in themselves.” 

Guy Peterson
Boys from Empire des Enfants, a shelter for children living in the streets, take part in gymnastics.
Guy Peterson
Mohamed Tafsir Ba teaches gymnastics to boys from participating Quranic schools in Dakar. More than 100,000 boys live in Quranic schools, known as daaras, where they are vulnerable to abuse. Sencirk teams up with child welfare groups to keep an eye on the children’s well-being.
