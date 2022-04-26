In Pictures: A circus troupe offers hope to Senegal’s street children

In Senegal, an estimated 100,000 boys between the ages of 5 and 15 are sent by their families to live and study at traditional schools to learn the Quran.

But some talibés, as the boys are known, are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse from teachers. Talibés are forced to beg for money each day, and if their quota is not filled, they can be beaten and starved.

Why We Wrote This A circus troupe in Senegal dedicated to helping abused children provides not only an opportunity for employment, but also a new way for the boys in its program to work together.

Modou Touré knows the talibé experience first-hand. He escaped his Quranic school as a boy, and after taking up circus training in Europe, he returned to Dakar and founded Sencirk, a circus troupe, in 2006. Today, the troupe provides free training to teens who have also escaped from their schools.

The program allows them to work through traumatic experiences and to see paths toward a better future, whether that means working in the circus or reintegrating into society.

An older performer and teacher at Sencirk, Sammi, explains, “We can teach them how to work together, how to grow, to believe in themselves.”