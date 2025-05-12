US Trade Representative Greer says US and China to roll back most tariffs
U.S. and Chinese officials said they had reached a deal to roll back most tariffs and called for a 90-day pause to resolve further trade disputes.
| Geneva
U.S. and Chinese officials said Monday they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and call a 90-day pause to keep talking to resolve their trade disputes.
Stock markets rose sharply as the globe’s two major economic powers took a step back from a clash that has unsettled the global economy.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30%, while China agreed to lower its rate on U.S. goods by the same amount to 10%.
Mr. Greer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the tariff reductions at a news conference in Geneva.
They said the two sides had set up consultations to continue discussing their trade issues.
President Donald Trump last month raised U.S. tariffs on China to a combined 145%, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% levy. Tariffs that high essentially amount to the two countries boycotting each other’s products, disrupting trade that last year topped $660 billion.
The announcement by the U.S. and China sent shares surging, with U.S. futures jumping more than 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged nearly 3% and benchmarks in Germany and France were both up 0.7%