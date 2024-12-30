Capturing people as they kindly share their stories

I am often asked by friends and acquaintances what my favorite part of my job is. It surprises me that through the years, my answer never changes: It is the privilege of meeting people in their own communities and having them share with me the issues that shape who they are. My task is to listen to their stories and relay them to our readers through the medium of photography. And believe me, it is easier said than done.

My job takes me to many places, big and small, far and close, but it is mostly the people I meet, and their kindness in telling their stories, that makes this job so rewarding. While I’m on assignment, my interactions with people may last minutes, hours, or even days. However, after decades on the job, it still surprises me when people with whom I spent a good chunk of time do not make it into the final story. Like the Argentine farmer pictured below ... a community reporter and a downtown hotel owner, both in Portland, Oregon ... and a student in a Massachusetts robotics class. This collection is a way to honor their trust in me, and for them to see the images we created together.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff

Alfredo Sosa/Staff

Alfredo Sosa/Staff

The other photos that I loved in 2024 are below.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: Pablo Morvillo (center) participates in a tango master class at Centro Cultural Macedonia, Aug. 18.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff CHAMBERSBURG,PA.: Michele Jansen and co-host Pat Ryan discuss local and national politics on their show, “First News With Pat & Michele,” June 4.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff COLUMBUS, OHIO: Demonstrators participate in a rally demanding an end to the hostilities in Gaza, Nov. 24.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff NEW BEDFORD, MASS.: Vineyard Wind’s offshore turbine blades are stored for deployment and installation at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal, Jan. 3.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff MEXICO CITY: Chef Eduardo “Lalo” García Guzmán, who was deported from the United States twice before settling in Mexico, poses in Maximo Bistrot, his restaurant, Feb. 24.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff CHEYENNE, WYO.: Gramm Roberts (left) and Euleeondra Haughton demonstrate the procedure for launching nuclear missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Oct. 21.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA: Mayki Gorosito, the director of the ESMA Museum and Memory Site, a human rights museum, sits in the building’s lobby, Aug. 16.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff CHAMBERSBURG,PA.: Lance Walker sits in his barbershop in the basement of his home, June 3.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff AU SABLE POINT, MICH.: The Au Sable Light Station, built in 1874, stands near a flowery field, June 12.

Alfredo Sosa/Staff HIGHLAND PARK, MICH.: Toni Burgess (right) participates in a service at the New Grace Missionary Baptist Church, June 9.

