Skip to footer
Equality
World

A global snapshot of LGBTQ+ rights and setbacks, 55 years after Stonewall

|
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
First lady Jill Biden (right) arrives with Ashley Biden (left) to speak at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2024.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

Rights advocates have sounded the alarm in recent years as countries around the world have sought to curb LGBTQ+ rights.

Iraq now punishes same-sex relations and gender transition surgery with jail time. In the United States, the Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency – the first in the organization’s 40-year history – after an uptick in antigay and antitransgender bills hit in statehouses last year. Meanwhile, transphobic rhetoric surged among politicians in Europe.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Equality

Tracking global LGBTQ+ rights is a complicated endeavor. The community continues to face diverse challenges, but overall, data shows a story of gradual, hard-won progress.

“The concern is real,” says Andrew Flores, who authored a UCLA report tracking global social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. “Social change and policy change around LGBTQI rights is not a one-way ratchet, or always going to be expanding equality.” 

Yet these alarming headlines are only half of the story. 

Since 1980, some 56 countries have seen an increase in LGBTQ+ acceptance – and on average, those countries have progressed more than other countries have declined. That shift in attitude has allowed new rights and legal protections to be introduced around the world. 

This progress can sometimes get lost in the noise. 

“We have a negativity bias,” says Dr. Flores. “We focus on the bad things, and we tend to downplay the good things.”

When patrons of a now-famous New York City gay bar resisted a police raid 55 years ago, they catalyzed a rights movement that has spread far beyond the United States.

At the time of the Stonewall Uprising, same-sex relations were explicitly outlawed in all but one U.S. state. Today, millions of people attend annual Pride festivals in over 100 countries, and average public acceptance of LGBTQ+ people has risen globally since 1980, according to a report from the UCLA School of Law.

Yet advocates have sounded the alarm in recent years, as countries around the world have sought to curb LGBTQ+ rights. Iraq, for example, now punishes same-sex relations and gender transition surgery with jail time. The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group, issued a state of emergency – the first in the organization’s 40-year history – after an uptick in antigay and antitransgender bills hit statehouses last year. And Chatham House, a British think tank, declared in a 2023 report that the “global assault on LGBTQ rights undermines democracy.” 

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Equality

Tracking global LGBTQ+ rights is a complicated endeavor. The community continues to face diverse challenges, but overall, data shows a story of gradual, hard-won progress.

Andrew Flores, a professor at American University who authored the UCLA report, says these alarming headlines are only half of the story. In recent decades, 56 countries have seen an increase in LGBTQ+ acceptance – and on average, those countries have progressed more than other countries have declined. That shift in attitude has allowed new rights and legal protections to be introduced around the world. This progress can sometimes get lost in the noise. 

“We have a negativity bias,” he says. “We focus on the bad things, and we tend to downplay the good things. And I think that what gets lost in that story is that, within the U.S. and also abroad, there have also been places that have expanded rights for LGBTI people.”

SOURCE:

Global Acceptance Index from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

Legislation landscape

Same-sex relations are legal in about two-thirds of United Nations member states – a noticeable upturn from 1969, when over half of all member nations criminalized same-sex acts. 

The number of countries allowing same-sex marriage or civil unions has risen gradually since 2001, when the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, but they remain in the minority. In Africa and Asia, only three jurisdictions – South Africa, Taiwan, and, as of last week, Thailand – comprehensively allow same-sex couples to marry or enter civil unions. 

Countries have also introduced a variety of protections for LGBTQ+ people over the years. Conversion therapy, which the American Psychiatric Association condemns as harmful and ineffective, is illegal in 16 countries. Adoption rights are another bright spot. At least on paper, same-sex couples can jointly adopt children in most of the jurisdictions where marriages or civil unions are legal.

Yet “it’s not a falsehood to think” that some places have drawn back on protections and rights for LGBTQ+ people in recent years, Dr. Flores says. 

SOURCE:

Human Dignity Trust

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

In the U.S. this year, state legislatures have introduced at least 275 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, many of them targeting transgender youth and adults. Politicians in Europe have upped their use of transphobic rhetoric. Uganda last spring passed a draconian law that imposes the death penalty in cases of “aggravated homosexuality.” 

“The concern is real,” says Dr. Flores. “Social change and policy change around LGBTQI rights is not a one-way ratchet, or always going to be expanding equality.” 

Public opinion divided

Globally, public opinion toward LGBTQ+ people has grown more polarized. Between 1980 and 2021, the most accepting countries grew more accepting and the least accepting became less so. 

Peoples’ attitudes can vary largely depending on the issue at hand. Same-sex marriage, for example, enjoys generally high rates of public approval. And in a 2024 survey of 26 countries by Ipsos, nearly three-quarters of respondents said that transgender people should be protected against discrimination. 

At the same time, just over half of Americans said they don’t support transgender athletes competing based on the gender with which they identify. Across 23 countries, including the U.S., 40% of people felt similarly. The only other survey questions that garnered such high opposition were also related to transgender rights, such as whether or not adolescents should have access to gender-affirming care.

SOURCE:

Global Acceptance Index from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

But that isn’t the story everywhere. In Southeast Asia, transgender people can in some cases find higher levels of societal acceptance than lesbian, gay, and bisexual people can, Dr. Flores says.

“From a Western perspective, you’re kind of thinking that trans is very new and very controversial,” he says. “But if you go to other regions of the world, particularly Southeast Asia, the discussion around trans people has been more developed, and transgender rights have actually moved sometimes more quickly ... before, say, gay rights.”  

Overall, Thai respondents were the most likely to profess support for transgender rights. In that country, 82% of respondents to the Ipsos poll supported transgender people using bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity – the highest of any country surveyed.  

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A global snapshot of LGBTQ+ rights and setbacks, 55 years after Stonewall
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2024/0628/LGBTQ-Stonewall-transgender-gay-rights
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe