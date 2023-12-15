Skip to footer

Finding the humanity in a war zone

|
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
BOHORODYCHNE, UKRAINE: Orthodox Church of the Holy Mother, April 23.

A common mantra for a generation of war photographers is the famous line of Robert Capa: “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

But how do you measure the visual impact of the war in Ukraine – and your role in documenting it as a photographer – when scores of the planet’s best photojournalists are working along a front that is hundreds of miles long? The challenge of this assignment is compounded by a depth of story that stretches all the way back to home villages and towns, where the war is just as keenly felt, at funerals and in homes.

That means visiting Ukraine not only with the cameras in your hands, but also armed with the empathy necessary to be “close enough” to those who are experiencing the trauma of this war.

As a photojournalist, I begin every journey with both trepidation and confidence. The trepidation comes from the weight of responsibility I feel to reflect accurately the impactful scenes and situations I know I am about to witness. Can I do the story justice? The confidence stems from past experience on many front lines, in many conflicts, and a faith in my skills and ability to measure up to the storytelling task.

My strongest images from this year are reflections of the destruction in Ukraine, but they also tell of resilience, of brotherhood and sisterhood, and of a resolute determination to prevail on the front line. The scale of this war is so vast; our job as photojournalists is to be good enough – and “close enough” – to convey its spectrum of emotions. 

Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
DONETSK PROVINCE, UKRAINE: Soldier in bunker, Feb. 20.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
ODESA, UKRAINE: Cleaning a cathedral after a bombing, July 23.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
PAVLOHRAD DISTRICT, UKRAINE: Free canteen volunteer, July 29.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
UKRAINE’S SOUTHEASTERN FRONTLINE: Ukrainian tank commander, Feb. 18.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
LYMAN, UKRAINE: Basement shelter, Feb. 17.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
DNIPRO, UKRAINE: Fallen soldier’s family, April 21.

Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
POKROVSK, UKRAINE: Emergency workers, Feb. 16.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Finding the humanity in a war zone
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2023/1215/Finding-the-humanity-in-a-war-zone
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe