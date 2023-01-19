Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Eraldo Peres/AP
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasília, Brazil, Jan. 8, 2023.
Resilience

Democracies survive outright assault, face internal threat

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

| London

Democracy has come under fire several times in recent years: on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington; earlier this month in Brasilia when mobs supporting another losing presidential candidate invaded government buildings; and in a foiled scheme in Germany to break into Parliament and detain ministers.

Yet in the United States, Brazil, and Germany, democracy has prevailed. Some observers worry that the real threat lies elsewhere, with far-right politicians who, just a few years ago, were seen as beyond the political pale but are now gaining sway in mainstream parties and government institutions.

Why We Wrote This

Resilience

Violent attempts to overturn election results have failed in Washington, Brasilia, and Berlin. Now, democracies must survive an internal threat – extremists’ growing influence in mainstream parties.

They point to Hungary, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban rules a country that is still nominally democratic, but where he has amassed controlling power. The European Union’s Parliament last year branded his government an “electoral autocracy.”

But even though formerly marginal extreme-right-wing figures have made progress in Sweden, France, and Italy (and won influence in the U.S. House of Representatives), there is no sign they are taking aim at the core pillars of democratic government.

In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition allies pose perhaps the stiffest test of democratic resilience. After all, in Hungary it is an elected leader, not a mob, who has undermined bedrock democratic institutions.

It’s the old horror-movie cliché: front door creaking, shutters banging, windows shattering... when the real danger is the intruder who’s already inside.

But it may also be the best way to understand a recent series of violent, extremist plots against major world democracies: the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol and, in the past few weeks, a mob attack on government buildings in Brazil and a foiled scheme in Germany to break into the Bundestag and handcuff legislators and government ministers.

For despite the understandable alarm those events have caused, the more immediate challenge for democracies comes from within. Far-right politicians who, just a few years ago, were seen as beyond the political pale are gaining sway in mainstream parties and government institutions in America, Europe, and now in Israel as well.

Why We Wrote This

Resilience

Violent attempts to overturn election results have failed in Washington, Brasilia, and Berlin. Now, democracies must survive an internal threat – extremists’ growing influence in mainstream parties.

Still, so far, in almost every developed country, the essential bedrocks of democracy – free and fair elections, unfettered news media, an independent judiciary and the rule of law – are holding fast.

That’s all the more remarkable because the world has been wrestling with multiple crises: a pandemic, a European war, and severe economic turbulence. Those threats have tested many people’s faith in their governing institutions, broadening the appeal of the strong-rule, anti-immigrant, anti-minority messages offered by the extreme right.

That, some fear, could lead some countries down the path forged by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He rules a country that is still nominally democratic. But he has gained control over most of the media, limited opposition parties’ opportunities to spread their messages, and constrained the independence of the judiciary and of university education. The European Union’s Parliament last year branded his government an “electoral autocracy.”

Marton Monus/Reuters
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a media briefing in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2022.

But Hungary remains an outlier, even though far-right parties have been making progress elsewhere.

In Scandinavia, the far-right Sweden Democrats have moved from being a fringe group to become the third largest group in parliament. Their votes are critical to the survival of the new center-right coalition government, which lacks a legislative majority.

Likewise in France, far-right leader Marine Le Pen last year won her highest vote share ever when she ran for the presidency a third time; in legislative elections a few weeks later her National Rally party became the largest opposition party in the national assembly.

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni, leader of a far-right party with its roots in the post-World War II neo-Fascism, became prime minister three months ago.

And the newly returned prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has had to rely on small, extreme-right political parties to put together a governing coalition.

There are echoes of this process in the United States as well, dramatized by California congressman Kevin McCarthy’s agonizing path to become speaker of the House of Representatives this month.

His political fortunes rest on fellow Republicans whose views would once have been dismissed by party leaders as outlandish – especially their claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

But few of these hard-right legislators raised similar protests over the recent mid-term elections.

And in Europe, while newly prominent far-right politicians have pushed the immigration debate rightwards, there is no sign that they are taking aim at the core pillars of democratic government.

Mme. Le Pen has been using her influence in the French parliament to dédiaboliser – de-demonize – her party, drawing a veil over its neo-fascist origins and burnishing her governing credentials with an eye to the presidential election in four years’ time.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Marine Le Pen, member of Parliament and president of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party parliamentary group, gestures during a questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, Jan. 10, 2023.

Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni has focused on passing a state budget. And despite the Italian far-right’s past chumminess with Vladimir Putin, she has reiterated support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

The sternest test of democratic resilience may come in Israel. Mr. Netanyahu’s far-right partners have raised the prospect of new Orthodox religious restrictions on public enterprises and leisure spaces, and floated the idea that doctors might be able to refuse treatment to LGBTQ patients.

But Mr. Netanyahu’s most controversial initiative would allow his Knesset majority to overrule decisions of the country’s Supreme Court – a key oversight institution in a nation with no written constitution.

Tens of thousands took to the streets last weekend to oppose the proposed law. Israel’s president warned of a possible “constitutional crisis.”

Mr. Netanyahu said there would be “deep discussion” in a parliamentary review committee before the law went ahead, and has pledged to safeguard democracy.

But his critics look with concern to Hungary, where it is an elected leader, not a mob attack, that has undermined bedrock institutions.

Their fear, to borrow from T.S. Eliot, is that democracy could end “not with a bang but a whimper.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Democracies survive outright assault, face internal threat
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2023/0119/Democracies-survive-outright-assault-face-internal-threat
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe