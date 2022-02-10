Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Gold medal glide: Skater Nathan Chen wins big for Team USA

After a world-record-setting short program earlier in the week, Nathan Chen of Team USA clinched a gold medal on Thursday with an almost perfect free skate. Taking the podium in Beijing marks a long-awaited comeback moment for Mr. Chen.

David J. Phillip/AP
Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Feb. 10, 2022. The performance sealed Mr. Chen’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

  • By Dave Skretta Associated Press
Beijing

Nathan Chen remembers making the long drive with his mother from his home in Utah to Rafael Arutyunyan’s training base in Southern California. He had started out in figure skating just a few years earlier, using his sister’s skates and sleeping in the car to follow his Olympic dreams.

Ten years later, Mr. Chen sat alongside Mr. Arutyunyan as his scores were read and that dream realized.

With a nearly perfect free skate on the heels of a record-setting short program, the 22-year-old Yale student walked away with the gold medal at the Beijing Games on Thursday. He became the first American figure skating champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010 and capped one of the most dominant four-year runs in the history of the sport.

“My mom and I grew up quite poor. We really didn’t have much money,” Mr. Chen said. “She would just scrap together some dollars to try to pay Raf, and Raf obviously knew about the situation and thanks to the kindness of his heart, was able to just continue taking me in, and taking as much money as we could provide him.”

Mr. Arutyunyan would try to give the money back sometimes, Mr. Chen said, “but I would always try to stick it in his pocket.” 

On Thursday, Mr. Chen was able to give his old coach something priceless.

“I’m happy. Just emotional,” Mr. Arutyunyan said. “He made it.”

Inside historic Capital Indoor Stadium in China, the nation both his parents immigrated from, Mr. Chen landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program set to the soaring film score by Elton John. The statistics and data science major finished with an insurmountable total of 332.60 points, just three off his own world record and 22 points ahead of his closest competition. Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno of Japan took silver and bronze.

Mr. Chen also firmly put in the past any lingering memories of his brutal disappointment four years ago in Pyeongchang, when not even a monumental free skate could rescue his medal hopes after a disastrous short program.

“It means the world,” he said. “I’m just so happy.”

This gold medal might not be the last Mr. Chen takes home, either.

The Americans, who earned silver behind the Russians in the team event Monday, were awaiting confirmation from the International Olympic Committee and International Skating Union that “legal issues” holding up the medal ceremony were related to reports of doping linked to their biggest star, Kamila Valieva. That could ultimately elevate the United States to the gold medal, a second for Mr. Chen.

“I mean, I don’t really feel like I’m the most qualified person to talk about it,” Mr. Chen said. “Whatever ends up being the case will be the case, but I’m still wrapped up in what I was able to do today.”

The Salt Lake City native did his part for the American team with a winning short program last Friday. Vincent Zhou, who was forced to withdraw from the individual event due to a positive COVID-19 test, would also earn a gold medal for the U.S. because he performed his free skate on Sunday.

The suave, down-to-earth Mr. Chen and his Japanese rivals separated themselves from the field during their short programs, when Mr. Chen shattered the world record with a flawless performance to “La Boheme.” When they took to the ice for the free skate, Mr. Kagiyama and Mr. Uno made just enough mistakes to clear the way for Mr. Chen’s coronation.

Performing to “Bolero,” one of the most popular musical selections of the Beijing Games, Mr. Uno under-rotated a quad salchow and quad toe loop, then was dinged for his combination spin late in the program to finish with 293 points.

Then it was the 18-year-old Mr. Kagiyama, performing to music from the film “Gladiator,” who popped his triple toe loop and triple salchow. It was still enough to score 310.05 points and earn a fist pump in the kiss-and-cry area, but not enough to add any pressure on Mr. Chen, who was calmly skating across the placid ice as Mr. Kagiyama’s score was read.

With a socially distanced crowd watching Thursday afternoon in Beijing, and millions back home on late-night TV, Mr. Chen soared through his opening quad salchow. He landed four more effortless quads, his only slight bobble coming on a late combination sequence, and couldn’t wipe the grin from his face as he seemingly reached for the sky.

The lyrics to “Rocketman” that played through the old home of ping-pong diplomacy – “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time, ‘til touchdown brings me ‘round again” – seemed altogether fitting for the moment.

Mr. Chen basked in the spotlight in the middle of the ice, then headed off to hear his scores, which by that point were a mere formality. Once they were read, Mr. Chen’s longtime coach raised his arm like a triumphant boxer.

“He deserves it,” said American Jason Brown, who finished in sixth place. “I’ve gotten to compete with him over the last four years – at all the world championships, every national championship, the Grand Prix. There is no one more deserving. He worked so hard. He’s so unbelievably talented. I’m so proud to be a teammate.”

While the spotlight shined bright as ever on Mr. Chen, it seemed to fade away for his longtime hero and Japanese rival.

Yuzuru Hanyu arrived in Beijing aiming to become the first men’s skater since Gillis Grafstrom in 1928 to win a third straight Olympic gold medal. But after missing most of the past year to an ankle injury, he struggled through his short program on Tuesday, essentially taking him out of contention for a medal.

All that was left for Mr. Hanyu was a go-for-broke shot at the quad axel, a 4 1/2-revolution jump that has never been landed in competition. He came close but couldn’t quite hold onto the landing, then fell again on his quad salchow before an emotional finish to what could be his final performance on Olympic ice.

His score left Mr. Hanyu in fourth, just out of the medals behind his two teammates.

And, of course, behind the new American champion.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Gold medal glide: Skater Nathan Chen wins big for Team USA
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2022/0210/Gold-medal-glide-Skater-Nathan-Chen-wins-big-for-Team-USA
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe