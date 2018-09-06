Meanwhile in ... Belista, Bulgaria, a bear once dubbed 'Europe’s saddest' has found love

Italy, some Italian citizens are defying their government. Since June 10, the day Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini prevented a ship carrying 600 migrants from docking on Italian soil, the number of Italians signing up for Refugees Welcome, a humanitarian group that finds housing for migrants, has soared by 80 percent, reported The Associated Press. “Something in my soul spoke to me,” said Barbara di Clemente, a Roman grandmother who, through Refugees Welcome, has offered 18-year-old Malian refugee Moriba Mamadou Diarra a home in her apartment.

Sabha, Libya, 21-year-old Fatima Nasser has become an entrepreneur making a difference. Hundreds of Libyan women are now able to work in their homes thanks to her food delivery app, Yummy, which delivers homemade meals. Ms. Nasser initiated the service in her hometown, Sabha, and is now ready to expand to Benghazi and Tripoli. Nasser says the years of turmoil after the 2011 Arab uprising forced her to grow. “The war and its consequences on the Libyan economy ... push[ed] me into aspiring to be an entrepreneur,” she told CNN.

Belista, Bulgaria, a bear once dubbed “Europe’s saddest” has found love. Animal rescue group Four Paws found 2-year-old bear cub Riku chained in a windowless shed in Albania and rushed the abused animal – who had never seen another bear – to Dancing Bears Animal Rescue Park in Belista for rehabilitation. There Riku met Gabriella, a 22-year-old three-pawed bear, rescued from a circus. “Riku’s and Gabriella’s meeting was magical,” Jeta Leja, from Four Paws, told Newshub. The two bears “never stopped touching one another or playing together – they were and are totally inseparable.”