Meanwhile in ... Russia, some World Cup 2018 observers are calling Nigeria 'the coolest team ever'

Russia, some World Cup 2018 observers are calling Nigeria “the coolest team ever.” Although other teams – including Belgium, Brazil, and Argentina – have also been praised for their fashion sense – Nigeria has drawn the most attention. The team’s green, white, and black chevron-patterned jerseys racked up 3 million preorders, according to the Nigeria Football Federation, and sold out within hours of their release on June 1. But it’s more than a question of clothing, say some. It’s all about “Naija,” says Bleacher Report: a patriotic wave sweeping Nigeria and “displaying the country’s influence in sports, music and fashion throughout the world.”

Svalbard, Norway, a chef-farmer is proving that it’s possible to eat local even in the Arctic. Benjamin Vidar, a school chef and owner of food company Polar Permafrost, farms indoors to grow vegetables such as peas, cucumbers, and basil. He sells his produce – along with quail eggs – to local shops and hotels. “If we can do it here, it can be done anywhere,” he told France24, noting that he lives on an island where the sun rises only nine months a year and the temperature never goes above 55 degrees F.

Bhutan, Ross Jennings touched down in country No. 82 in his quest to be the first person to play the bagpipe in every country in the world. Mr. Jennings, who is Irish-Scottish, plays folk music in his kilt, knee-high socks, and a white shirt. He told Bhutan website KuenselOnline that he got the idea for traveling the world with his bagpipes when he played in public once in Tunisia and an excited crowd cheered him on. He also gives talks in local schools. “The reactions are lovely. About 98 percent of the incidences are positive,” he said. Jennings has been pursuing his goal since 2014.