Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
ALFREDO SOSA/STAFF
Ocean State players Don Frechette (on knee) delivers a stone as Brad Caetano sweeps during a curling league match.
Joy

Icy fingers, warm hearts: Curlers love the rink life

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

| Wayland, Mass.; and Smithfield, R.I.

It might not be obvious to the untrained eye, but as stones slide across the ice and players with brooms scramble across a curling rink in Wayland, Massachusetts, a strategy is taking shape. 

“Some say it’s like bocce, but it’s more like playing chess,” says Rich Collier, vice president of the Broomstones Curling Club. “I might do something now [that will] benefit three or four shots from now.”

Why We Wrote This

Joy

In the sport of curling, players send stones gliding across the ice. But they're also forging social bonds beyond the rink, and having a delightful time doing it.

Curling may look puzzling to the uninitiated. Two teams take turns sending stones sliding toward a target, with their respective teammates sweeping in front, so the stone will travel farther. The team with the stones closest to the center wins the round. 

The sport has jumped from a 16th-century Scottish pastime to an Olympic-level event. But it’s obvious after a recent Broomstones match, as teams meet in the lodge for refreshments and to trade handshakes, that the sport hasn’t strayed far from its communal roots as a social event.

“It’s just a really social sport,” says Dave Rosler, president of Ocean State Curling Club in Smithfield, Rhode Island, another outpost of the game. “I enjoy losing at curling more than I enjoy winning at almost any other sport.”

At a frigid ice rink in Wayland, Massachusetts, members of the Broomstones Curling Club look for a clean push-off that will send a 44-pound stone gliding more than 100 feet across the ice and closest to the target, called the “house.”  

“Some say it’s like bocce, but it’s more like playing chess,” says Rich Collier, vice president of the Broomstones. “I might do something now [that will] benefit three or four shots from now. It’s all about building it up and sequencing.”

Curling, which started in 16th-century Scotland, may look puzzling to the uninitiated. Two teams take turns making throws, with their respective teammates sweeping in front, so the stone will travel farther. (The stone actually curves, or “curls,” giving the sport its name.) The team with the stones closest to the center wins the round. There are 8 to 10 rounds in a full match and the team with the most points wins the match.

MELANIE STETSON FREEMAN/STAFF
An overview of the rink shows four curling lanes at Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland, Massachusetts. The bull’s-eye targets are known as the house. Teams of players throw the stones from one end to the other, trying to land as close as possible to the center.

Why We Wrote This

Joy

In the sport of curling, players send stones gliding across the ice. But they're also forging social bonds beyond the rink, and having a delightful time doing it.

Since it was added to the Olympic Winter Games in 1998, the sport has grown in popularity. Today, there are more than 80 clubs in the United States. At Broomstones, the wait for a membership slot is five years. 

After the match in Wayland, both teams meet in the lodge for refreshments. The evening ends in smiles and handshakes. “The easiest part about curling is having fun,” says Mr. Collier. “The hardest part is not taking yourself too seriously.” 

In 2009, a group of dedicated curlers who couldn’t travel to Broomstones opened the Ocean State Curling Club in Smithfield, Rhode Island. “The one thing people should know about curling is that anyone can do it,” says Dave Rosler, the club’s president. He says new players can be curling in a league after two hours of instruction.

“It’s just a really social sport,” Mr. Rosler says. “I enjoy losing at curling more than I enjoy winning at almost any other sport.”

ALFREDO SOSA/STAFF
Ocean State Curling Club player Brianne Straus delivers a stone in a league match on Jan. 11 in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
MELANIE STETSON FREEMAN/STAFF
A curler’s shoes show the types of soles necessary for the sport: one surface sticks to the ice, the other allows sliding.
ALFREDO SOSA/STAFF
Ocean State Curling Club players (left to right) Eric Stamp, Melissa Morales, Layla Ferland, and Seth Ribeiro sweep hard to make sure the stone makes it over the line during a match. They listen for instructions from their captain, known as the skip, from the far side of the rink. Sweeping reduces friction, enabling the stone to travel farther.
ALFREDO SOSA/STAFF
Buster Pike of Ocean State cleans the bottom of a stone during competition.
MELANIE STETSON FREEMAN/STAFF
Curling stones – made of granite and weighing about 40 pounds – are ready for use.
MELANIE STETSON FREEMAN/STAFF
Broomstones curlers gather to socialize after their game on a weekday evening. Participants say the camaraderie between players is one of the best parts of the sport.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Icy fingers, warm hearts: Curlers love the rink life
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2023/0224/Icy-fingers-warm-hearts-Curlers-love-the-rink-life
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe