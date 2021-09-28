Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

R. Kelly verdict could help protect all Black girls, advocates say

Musician R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking in a federal trial Monday in New York. Black women in particular, who have long fought against perceptions that Black girls are more mature and need less protection against sexual abuse, are finding justice in the conviction.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP/File
#MuteRKelly supporters protest outside R. Kelly's studio, in Chicago, Jan. 9, 2019. The campaign was started by two Black women in Atlanta in 2017 to put pressure on radio stations to stop playing R. Kelly's music amid his abuse allegations.

  • By Deepti Hajela Associated Press
New York

For years, decades even, allegations swirled that R&B superstar R. Kelly was abusing young women and girls, with seeming impunity.

They were mostly young Black women. And Black girls.

And that, say accusers and others who have called for him to face accountability, is part of what took the wheels of the criminal justice system so long to turn, finally leading to his conviction Monday in his sex trafficking trial. That it did at all, they say, is also due to the efforts of Black women, unwilling to be forgotten.

Speaking out against sexual assault and violence is fraught for anyone who attempts it. Those who work in the field say the hurdles facing Black women and girls are raised even higher by a society that hypersexualizes them from a young age, stereotyping them as promiscuous, and judging their physiques – and in a country with a history of racism and sexism that has long denied their autonomy over their own bodies.

“Black women have been in this country for a long time and ... our bodies were never ours to begin with,” said Kalimah Johnson, executive director of the SASHA Center in Detroit, which provides services to sexual assault survivors.

“No one allows us to be something worthy of protection,” she said. “A human that needs love, and sacredness.” It’s as if, she said, “there’s nothing sacred about a Black woman’s body.”

In a 2017 study from the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, adults were asked about their perceptions of Black girls in comparison with white girls of the same age in terms of their needs for nurturing and protection, as well as their knowledge of adult topics like sex.

At all ages, Black girls were perceived as more adult than white girls, needing less protection, and knowing more about sex. The gap was widest between Black and white for girls between the ages of 10 and 14, followed by girls between the ages of 5 and 9.

“We don’t value Black girls, and they are dehumanized, and they are also blamed for the sexual violence that they experienced to a greater extent than white girls are,” said Rebecca Epstein, executive director of the center and one of the study’s authors.

For years, girls suffering at R. Kelly’s hands were treated as more of a punchline than a travesty, even during a trial on child pornography charges where a video, allegedly of him abusing a girl, was shown. He was acquitted in 2008.

Lisa Van Allen, who testified against Mr. Kelly in 2008, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Tuesday that she “almost cried” when she learned of Monday’s verdict. “You know, this is what I was looking for back in 2008,” Ms. Van Allen said. “So I would say that the difference this time around is that there’s power in numbers. A lot of people came forward.”

Asked if she believed the accusers were initially not believed because they were Black women, Ms. Van Allen said, “Yes I do believe that that’s the main reason why.”

Music writer Jim DeRogatis couldn’t understand it. He and a colleague were the first to report on R. Kelly’s interactions with girls, in December 2000, and Mr. DeRogatis continued writing about it for years after.

Every time something came out, like the video, Mr. DeRogatis thought, that had to be it – that had to be the thing that would finally make a difference. And every time, it wasn’t.

It brought a realization home to Mr. DeRogatis, a middle-aged white man: the injustice that “nobody matters less in our society than young Black girls.”

And the girls and women he interviewed knew it, he said. The first thing he heard from the dozens he has interviewed, he said, was, “Who’s going to believe us? We’re Black girls.”

And so, R. Kelly continued on for years, making hit songs, performing with other artists, even at times calling himself the “Pied Piper” but professing he didn’t know the story about the musician who kidnapped a town’s children.

Those who welcomed Monday’s conviction, which came after several weeks of disturbing testimony and now carries the possibility that Mr. Kelly will spend decades in prison, said it’s a testament to the strength and perseverance of Black women, who have been the driving force, especially in recent years, of speaking out against him and demanding attention remain on him.

Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement against sexual abuse, pointed to the #MuteRKelly campaign, a protest started by two Black women in Atlanta in 2017 to put pressure on radio stations to stop playing his music and venues to stop allowing him to perform.

And the most widespread public condemnation followed in the wake of the 2019 docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” executive produced by dream hampton, a Black woman.

Asked about the guilty verdict Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” Ms. hampton said, “You know, I want to believe that this means that Black women survivors will be heard, but I don’t want it to be dependent on a piece of media going viral or being successful.” She said she thinks about “all of the stories of everyday Black girls in neighborhoods like the ones that I grew up in Detroit who don’t have a predator, who don’t have an abuser, that was famous or rich.”

Ms. Burke, who was interviewed for “Surviving R. Kelly,” said, “I think it says that you have to believe in the power of your own community, because this would not have happened if not for Black women staying the course. It was Black women who decided, ‘We are not going to let this fall on deaf ears.’ It was Black women who decided, ‘If nobody else is going to care, we’re going to care for Black women and girls in our community.’”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writer Gary Hamilton contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism