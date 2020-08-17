A century of women’s suffrage: How the vote opened paths to leadership (video)

The fight for voting rights was long and arduous, and it has been followed by the battle for gender equality. Since the 19th Amendment was ratified, women’s organizations have promoted the Equal Rights Amendment, which has never been ratified. While some women got involved with the ERA, others took up the banner of social reform and still others applied their talents to a variety of endeavors.

From Rosa Parks’ stand for civil rights to female directors finding success in Hollywood to women pushing the limits in journalism, the past 100 years have included progress in all areas of life and led to the rise of women’s leadership in America. The Christian Science Monitor revisits a selection of these historic accomplishments as we look toward the next 100 years.