Pandemic anthem? An Alicia Keys ballad for essential workers.

On Thursday, Alicia Keys’ new song “Good Job” premiered on CNN’s global town hall.

“This is your music, it’s our images,” said CNN’s Anderson Cooper, introducing the 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. The moving new 4-minute-long music video starts with Ms. Keys at her white piano delivering a powerful tribute to essential workers.

“You are the engine that makes all things go / And you are always in disguise, my hero,” she sings.

Ms. Keys’ performance is punctuated with CNN-provided images of empty public places and people at the frontline – the everyday heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no way to ever pay you back / Bless your heart, know I love you for that,” she sings.

For the past several weeks, as the pandemic traveled across the world and tested human limits, the essential workers – including but not limited to grocery store, delivery, and health care employees – all have continued to brave this unprecedented crisis and do their jobs for the rest of us.

“Six in the morning / And soon as you walk through the door / Everyone needs you again,” Ms. Keys sings.

As they continue to shelter at home, people have organized displays of gratitude for frontline workers, like community applause for health care employees.

Ms. Keys wrote the song last year for her seventh studio album titled “Alicia” which was scheduled for release in May 2020. The song was originally written in tribute to her personal heroes - her mother and grandmother - however, Ms. Keys decided to dedicate it to essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ballad of gratitude praises those on the frontline for making her feel fearless.

Ms. Keys ends with the lyrics: "You are doing a good job / Don’t get too down / The world needs you now / Know that you matter/Matter, matter," and a solemn, heartfelt "Thank you."

