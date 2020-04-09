Dr. Seuss meet Dr. Dre: Online reading gets a new rhythm

The coronavirus quarantine has brought about many creative pursuits over the past few weeks. One of the most loved, online storytime for children, has a new beat: book rapping.

Last week, actor and film director Wes Tank took to YouTube to rap some of Dr. Seuss' most lovable picture stories. It has been a big hit in the online community with educators posting in the comments section that they could use it for their online classes. One self-proclaimed teacher commented all of his second grade students loved it.

Online book reading has become a vital tool for many teachers amid the coronavirus quarantine to stay connected with their students and help them engage with content and continue learning.

"I just think about my kiddos a lot, and I do miss them a lot more than I anticipated I would already," first-grade teacher Sarah Lathers in Santee, California, told KGTV. "I care so much about their education and them as people. And I just want to know that they're somewhere feeling comfortable and safe during all the chaos."

It comes as no surprise that the relatively modern form of rapping blends well with Dr. Seuss' rhyming couplets. And it's proving to have a wide appeal. In its first week of being posted, Mr. Tank's "Fox in Sox" video has reached more than 630,000 views.

Some people are even saying Dr. Seuss' stories were meant to be read as raps.

"I am now convinced Dr. Seuss was some rapper's ghost writer," wrote one anonymous viewer.

Another mused, "Imagine if this is how Dr. Seuss wanted his books to be read from the start."

Mr. Tank continues to post more entertaining videos of himself rapping other Dr. Seuss books like "Green Eggs and Ham" and "The Lorax," which both carry meaningful messages about trying new experiences and environmental sustainability.

