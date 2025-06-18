Steve Bannon warns Trump against heavy US involvement in Iran

Steve Bannon warned in stark terms against the Trump administration getting involved in a lengthy conflict in Iran, lighting into Republicans and conservative talking heads who he said have been beating the drums of war.

Speaking at a breakfast with reporters hosted by The Christian Science Monitor, Mr. Bannon criticized Fox News hosts and Republican foreign policy hawks who have been pushing President Donald Trump to back Israel’s military attacks with U.S. forces.

“We can’t have another Iraq,” Mr. Bannon warned.

Mr. Bannon, who described himself as “one of the biggest names in MAGA,” served as White House chief strategist at the beginning of the first Trump administration. His “War Room” podcast has a huge following of Trump supporters, and he retains some sway with the president.

He specifically took aim at Fox News, a mostly pro-Trump conservative news network that has featured a number of commentators taking more bellicose tones about Iran in recent days. Mr. Bannon called them “Johnny-come-latelies” in supporting the president and the MAGA movement, accusing them of abandoning the president immediately after the 2020 election, which he falsely claimed was “stolen” from President Trump.

“Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, where were they in the darkest days of the MAGA movement?” he asked rhetorically.

President Donald Trump is weighing his options for supporting Israel’s strikes against Iran, and demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” on social media Tuesday, without making clear what that would mean. He has refused to say exactly what he’ll do – with options including potential airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that Israeli bombs aren’t big enough to damage.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” he told reporters Wednesday morning. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded in a televised address, saying any U.S. military intervention in Iran “will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”

Mr. Bannon criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeming to expect that the United States would back up Israel in the conflict. He pointed out that even faster-paced estimates were that Iran was at least a year from having atomic weapons, and said that the onus is on Israel – not the U.S. – to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“The Israelis have to finish what they started. They started this. They should finish it,” he said.