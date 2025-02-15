Skip to footer

Vice President Vance tells Europe's leaders: Stop building a 'firewall' to block far right

At the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Vance said German political coalitions that refuse to work with far right parties violate democracy.

|
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
U. S. Vice-President JD Vance addresses the audience during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Feb. 14, 2025.
  • By Geir Moulson and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

| MUNICH

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met the leader of a German far-right party during a visit to Munich on Friday, nine days before a German election and after lecturing European leaders about the state of democracy. He said there is no place for “firewalls.”

Mr. Vance met with Alice Weidel, the co-leader and candidate for chancellor of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, his office said.

Mainstream German parties say they won’t work with the party, a stance often referred to as a “firewall.” Polls put Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in second place going into the Feb. 23 election with about 20% support.

News of the meeting came after top German officials pushed back hard against Mr. Vance’s complaints about the state of democracy in Europe, with the defense minister calling it “unacceptable” to draw a parallel with authoritarian governments. He and Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended German mainstream parties’ firewall.

Mr. Vance said Friday at the Munich Security Conference that he fears free speech is “in retreat” across the continent.

“To many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election,” Mr. Vance said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking a couple of hours later, said he couldn’t let the speech go without comment.

“If I understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes,” Mr. Pistorius said. “That is unacceptable, and it is not the Europe and not the democracy in which I live and am currently campaigning.”

Mr. Vance also told European leaders that “if you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you.” He said no democracy could survive telling millions of voters that their concerns “are invalid or unworthy of even being considered.”

“Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters,” he said. “There’s no room for firewalls.”

Mr. Pistorius countered that “every opinion has a voice in this democracy. It makes it possible for partly extremist parties like AfD to campaign completely normally, just like every other party.”

He noted that Weidel was on prime-time German television on Thursday night along with the other contenders.

But he added that “democracy doesn’t mean that the loud minority is automatically right,” and that “democracy must be able to defend itself against the extremists who want to destroy it.”

Mr. Scholz posted on social network X to “emphatically reject” Mr. Vance’s comments.

“Out of the experiences of Nazism, the democratic parties in Germany have a joint consensus – that is the firewall against extreme right-wing parties,” he wrote.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder – a prominent figure in Germany’s center-right opposition bloc, which leads pre-election polls – told reporters that “we take every opinion seriously, but we decide ourselves with whom we form a coalition,” German news agency dpa reported.

In a post on X earlier Friday, Ms. Weidel wrote, “Excellent speech! ‘There’s no room for firewalls!’”

Mr. Vance’s meeting with Ms. Weidel came after she was received on Wednesday by Hungary’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The vice president’s office said Mr. Vance also met Friday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and opposition leader Friedrich Merz, while he met Mr. Scholz earlier this week when both were in Paris for a summit on artificial intelligence

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took issue with how Mr. Vance urged European officials to stem irregular migration in Friday’s speech. Mr. Vance said the European electorate didn’t vote to open “floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants.”

“He speaks as though we are not focused on immigration in Europe,” Mr. Gahr Støre said. “I mean, this is the big theme in every country, that we want to have control of our borders.”

He argued that Ukrainian refugees accounted for a significant increase in unvetted immigrants in recent years – and they were accepted “because there is a bloody war going on, which he did not mention, which I think is not really addressing reality.”

“I don’t agree with him that what’s happening in Ukraine, what’s happening in Russia, what’s happening in China is less important than the presumed loss of freedom of speech in Europe,” Mr. Gahr Støre said.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Mr. Moulson reported from Berlin.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Vice President Vance tells Europe's leaders: Stop building a 'firewall' to block far right
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2025/0215/trump-vance-europe-german-election-far-right-firewall
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe