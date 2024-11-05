Skip to footer

Trump claims White House victory

Former President Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, and is on the verge of recapturing the White House. 

|
Evan Vucci/AP
Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

| Washington

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout the night as results come in.

Former President Donald Trump has been projected as the winner in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, and is ahead in a number of other crucial swing states as votes continue to roll in, making him the favorite to win the White House.

Fox News called Pennsylvania for Mr. Trump shortly after 1 a.m., followed by other news outlets. Georgia and North Carolina were called earlier in the night. The former president holds leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

The counting isn’t over – but it appears increasingly inevitable that Mr. Trump will win this race.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Mr. Trump said in a speech to supporters.

At the macro level, this is looking much like 2016, with Mr. Trump leading in the same states he won then. But there are notable shifts in voter preferences from then as well as from his narrow 2020 loss.

Across the country, Mr. Trump performed even better overall in rural counties than his impressive showing in recent years, while holding his own or even gaining ground in the suburbs that had moved against him and the GOP in 2020 and recent midterm elections. And he also saw significant improvements in some urban areas.

Exit polls showed Mr. Trump winning 45% of the Hispanic vote, a result that would be the highest for a Republican candidate in decades and a 13-point jump from his 2020 performance. They also show him winning an outright majority of the Hispanic male vote nationwide, and 12% of the Black vote, a similar mark to his 2020 performance.

Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stands next to Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt as he speaks at Pennsylvania Department of State’s press briefing, after polls close, on the day of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 5.

This election seems to have continued the growing education gap in voting. Mr. Trump reportedly won voters without a college degree by a 10-point margin, taking 54% of those voters, up four points from four years ago. Ms. Harris won voters with a college degree by 57%-40%, with Mr. Trump’s share of those voters dropping three points from exit polls four years ago. More than 60% of U.S. adults do not have a college degree.

Polls had long predicted a coin-flip race. And while the results that have rolled in so far indicate that they weren’t as far off as in previous elections, it appears that for the third election cycle in a row, Mr. Trump might have outperformed them.

Ms. Harris’ campaign was still holding out hope. Harris Campaign Chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out a memo to staff around 11 p.m. declaring that “we have known all along this is a razor-thin race” and arguing that Ms. Harris could still win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and thus the presidency. But as more votes rolled in, that looked less and less likely.

Mr. Trump will have some help in Congress as well. Republicans have flipped at least two Senate seats as of midnight EST, giving them enough for a majority in the upper chamber.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Follow our 2024 Election coverage

With the high interest around Tuesday’s elections in the United States, we’ve decided to take down our paywall on all Election 2024 stories, so you can freely access reliable, trustworthy coverage. The paywall remains in effect on other stories.

What to expect during election week:

Harris and Trump on the key issues facing voters:

If elected, how would Harris or Trump govern?

For more politics coverage, join our newsletter.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Trump claims White House victory
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2024/1105/2024-election-results-polls-close
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe