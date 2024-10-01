Jimmy Carter’s century: A spirit of community softens Georgia’s political rifts

“He is a blessing for this town, this state, and this whole world,” says Lisa Ragusa, whose house has the pro-Trump sign. “He showed us that humanitarianism is important.”

As the former president marks his centennial at his low white rambler nearby, citizens in his hometown of Plains gathered on Saturday for the annual peanut festival – one of several events to celebrate the only U.S. president to reach the 100-year milestone.

But step onto either porch, and the spirit of “Uncle Jimmy” as diplomat and peacemaker presides.

The fact that one yard has a “Harris-Walz” sign and the next one a “MAGA 2024” sign captures the current American political zeitgeist. In 2020, some 52% of Sumter County voters chose Democrat Joe Biden; 47% wanted to reelect Republican President Donald Trump. As Mr. Carter became a global icon, his home state became a battleground.

Plains is a politically divided town in the battleground state of Georgia. But the ethos of a peacemaker president is tangible on front porches here.

Next door, a former boarding house where the Democratic president’s parents lived as a young couple a century ago also has a porch where visitors can sit for a spell.

Why We Wrote This Plains is a politically divided town in the battleground state of Georgia. But the ethos of a peacemaker president is tangible on front porches here.

Mike Stewart/AP A float moves down Main Street during the 26th annual Plains Peanut Festival, ahead of former President Jimmy Carter's Oct. 1 centennial birthday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Plains, Georgia. Mr. Carter didn't attend the festival this year.

The former president, a Navy veteran who opposed racial segregation and pursued a national energy policy and disarmament, has been living quietly at home for more than a year.

On Saturday, folks took a few moments to sing “Happy Birthday” to Mr. Carter. Two men wearing Trump election regalia were among the loudest belting out the tune.

The Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in St. Marys, Georgia, sent a large framed photograph of Mr. Carter as a young sailor, signed with well wishes. When Kim Carter Fuller, one of his relatives and the current teacher of his former Sunday School class, showed two staunch local conservatives the gift, both teared up.

“Carter is not a saint – no politician is a saint – and he’s not really all that humble either,” says Jonathan Alter, the New Jersey-based author of “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.” “But Carter shows you can be a person of great decency and integrity and use your example and grit to change the world.”

“A Baptist preacher to run the Hells Angels”

Mr. Carter can look back from his Oct. 1 birthday on a remarkable, polymathic life.

But his centennial also comes at a time when his legacy is being more closely studied.

Mr. Carter’s term in Washington is still under debate. Despite his status as a former president, he wasn’t invited to the podium during the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver.

When he took the reins in Washington, it “was like sending a Baptist preacher to run the Hells Angels [motorcycle club],” says Ms. Fuller’s husband, Mark. “It ain’t gonna work.”

Patrik Jonsson/The Christian Science Monitor Birthday wishes for President Jimmy Carter are displayed in a window in Plains, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024.

Setbacks overshadowed accomplishments like civil service reform and natural gas deregulation. The Iran hostage crisis, perhaps the greatest challenge of his presidency, along with inflation and high energy prices, soured the country’s mood.

Mr. Carter’s coalition crumbled. He lost the Jewish vote because of his support for a Palestinian homeland and opposition to new settlements in the Israeli-occupied territories. He lost the evangelical vote after he opposed tax breaks for the largely white private schools that cropped up throughout the South after integration.

“He was a very unusual president, and he was actually a pretty consequential president,” says Kai Bird, whose book “The Outlier” documents Mr. Carter’s lasting impacts.

“He put human rights as a central founding block of our whole foreign policy, and no president since then has been able to walk away from that idea,’’ Mr. Bird says. “By talking about human rights and putting pressure on dictatorial regimes, he changed the world.”

From “Peewee” to peacemaker

For many Georgians, Mr. Carter remains both enigmatic and relevant.

Born into the Jim Crow South and known as “Peewee” as a boy, he played barefoot with Black friends in the cotton fields of Archery, Georgia. He has held dozens of titles, from president to door-to-door missionary, from college professor to master woodworker.

“It’s about the effort, it’s about the self-mastery, and the legitimate pride he takes in the work,” says Mr. Alter, the biographer.

Patrik Jonsson/The Christian Science Monitor Kim Fuller, President Jimmy Carter's niece, and her husband, Mark Fuller, greet a visitor to their wisteria-bedecked front porch Sept. 28, 2024.

In the 1970s, Mr. Carter broke from Plains Baptist Church after it blocked a Black preacher from taking the pulpit. He and his wife, Rosalynn, later joined Maranatha, a new church with an integrated congregation. Over the years, Mr. Carter’s Sunday School sermons became a magnet for admirers.

Ms. Fuller remembers one session after she took over the class. Mr. Carter was in attendance as she discussed Moses and the burning bush, a story set in a biblical region called Midian. Mr. Carter raised his hand.

“Uncle Jimmy, you don’t have to raise your hand,” she said. He then enthralled the group with a story of his visit to Midian.

After his presidency, he returned to his home here, a source of strength for him. But Plains is also a reminder that America is at a crossroads.

Grandson Jason Carter has told multiple interviewers that his grandfather hoped to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Pilgrimage to Plains

John Tompkins, a registered Republican and self-described political junkie, counts former President George H.W. Bush and Mr. Carter – both one-termers – as his favorite presidents, largely for the way that they stayed true to themselves.

Patrik Jonsson/The Christian Science Monitor John Tompkins, a registered Republican from Vero Beach, Florida, traveled to the Plains Peanut Festival Sept. 28, 2024, to celebrate Democrat and former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday.

Mr. Tompkins made a pilgrimage here from Vero Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

A collector, Mr. Tompkins owns a rare signed copy of Mr. Carter’s “Crisis of Confidence” speech, where he reminded the country: “All the legislation in the world can’t fix what’s wrong with America. What is lacking is confidence and a sense of community.”

The following year, American voters sent Mr. Carter home and Ronald Reagan to the White House.

It “explains in many ways how we got to where we are today,” says Mr. Tompkins.

But Mr. Carter’s real accomplishment at his century mark seems equally reflected in the dueling porches across the street, which ask visitors to consider that differences don’t have to divide – or alienate – a community of friends or strangers.

“Carter reminds us that people really don’t want to despise each other,” says Mr. Tompkins. “They want to give each other their due.”