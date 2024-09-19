Skip to footer

How Nebraska Republicans could tip the election to Trump

Nebraska Republicans are scrambling to make the state winner-take-all for the 2024 presidential election, to hand a potentially key Electoral College vote to Trump.

|
Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald/AP/File
Aaron Bryant casts his ballot for the Nebraska primary election at Lexus of Omaha, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Omaha, Neb.

| Washington

Nebraska Republicans appear poised to make a last-minute change in state election law that could tip the 2024 presidential race to former President Donald Trump.

Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen met with roughly two dozen Republican state legislators on Wednesday to push for a change to make Nebraska’s Electoral College votes winner-take-all for this election, according to multiple reports. If Republicans make this eleventh-hour change,  it would ensure Mr. Trump another vote in the Electoral College – and create a realistic scenario where that gives him enough support to return to the White House.

Nebraska is one of two states, along with Maine, that allocates one Electoral College vote to the winner of each congressional district. Vice President Kamala Harris is the slight favorite to win the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, which Mr. Trump would have lost in 2020 by a six-point margin under current district lines.

Currently, Ms. Harris would become president if she carries the district and wins Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, three highly competitive Rust Belt states where her poll numbers have been a bit better on average than the other battlegrounds. But if Nebraska becomes a winner-take-all state, that means if she wins those three states and loses the rest of the swing states, she and Mr. Trump would be tied in the Electoral College with 269 votes apiece.

If that happens, the election gets thrown to the U.S. House, where each state delegation would get one vote for president – a chaotic result in a highly charged political environment. Republicans currently have a majority of delegations in 28 of the 50 states and will likely maintain that edge after the elections, giving them enough votes to hand the White House to their party.

All five members of Nebraska’s all-Republican delegation released a letter on Wednesday calling for the state to change its rules before the 2024 election. “It is past time that Nebraska join 48 other states in embracing winner-take-all in presidential elections,” the letter states.

Mr. Trump’s campaign has been pushing for this for months, and Trump surrogate and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham flew to Nebraska on Wednesday to join the meeting with Gov. Pillen and the GOP state lawmakers, according to reports.

It’s unclear whether Republicans now have enough votes to pass this in their GOP-controlled legislature, however.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she thought the push would fall short.

“They do not have the votes to change the fair electoral system. We are experiencing another round of political theater by Gov. Pillen and the federal delegation,” she told the Monitor in a text message,  accusing the Republicans of trying to “change the rules at the last minute because they are afraid of losing.”

Nebraska Republicans considered making this change in the springtime, but backed off after enough of their members expressed reservations to potentially sink the legislation, and after Democrats who control Maine’s legislature threatened to make the same change in response, likely handing Ms. Harris another electoral vote (Maine’s rural 2nd District leans Republican) and making the changes moot for this election. 

But it appears that Maine Democrats may have missed their window to retaliate: A bill doesn’t become law for 90 days under Maine law, and it’s now less than 50 days until the presidential election and less than 90 days until the Electoral College votes on Dec. 16.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How Nebraska Republicans could tip the election to Trump
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2024/0919/nebraska-electoral-college-trump-harris
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe