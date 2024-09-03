New York governor’s aide, Linda Sun, arrested on charges of ties to Chinese government

A former New York state government official who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and current Gov. Kathy Hochul was charged Sept. 3 with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in a sprawling indictment.

Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Ms. Hochul, was arrested the morning of Sept. 3 along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $3.5 million home on Long Island.

Prosecutors said Ms. Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor’s office, shaped New York governmental messaging to align with the priorities of the Chinese government, and attempted to facilitate a trip to China for a high-level politician in New York, the indictment said. Mr. Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and misuse of means of identification.

In return, she and her husband received benefits including help for Mr. Hu’s China-based business activities and undisclosed tickets to performances by visiting Chinese orchestra and ballet groups, the indictment says. A Chinese government official’s personal chef prepared “Nanjing-style salted ducks” that were delivered to Ms. Sun’s parents’ home, it adds.

The couple then laundered the financial proceeds, using them to buy their property in Manhasset, a condominium in Hawaii for $1.9 million, and luxury cars including a 2024 Ferrari, the indictment says.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant, and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said. “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars.”

A lawyer for Ms. Sun, Seth DuCharme, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Ms. Sun and Mr. Hu are expected to make an initial court appearance on the afternoon of Sept. 3, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said.

The indictment outlines a series of exchanges Ms. Sun had with officials in the Chinese Consulate in New York in January 2021, when Mr. Cuomo was still governor and Ms. Hochul was lieutenant governor. Neither leader is named in the document, but are instead referred to as “Politician-1” and “Politician-2.”

After Chinese officials requested a Lunar New Year video from the governor, Ms. Sun said Ms. Hochul could probably do it and asked for “talking points of things you want her to mention.”

“Mostly holiday wishes and hope for friendship and cooperation / Nothing too political,” an official told her, according to the indictment.

Ms. Sun later told a different official that she had argued with Ms. Hochul’s speechwriter over the draft because the speechwriter insisted on mentioning the “Uyghur situation” in China. She promised that she wouldn’t let that happen, and the final speech did not mention the Muslim ethnic minority, according to the indictment.

The FBI searched the couple’s $3.5 million home in Manhasset in late July but declined to release details at the time.

Ms. Sun worked in state government for about 15 years, holding jobs in Mr. Cuomo’s administration and eventually becoming Ms. Hochul’s deputy chief of staff, according to her LinkedIn profile. In November 2022, Ms. Sun took a job at the New York Department of Labor, as deputy commissioner for strategic business development, but she left that job months later in March 2023, the profile said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ms. Hochul’s office said the administration fired Ms. Sun after “discovering evidence of misconduct.”

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” the statement reads.

A spokesman for Mr. Cuomo did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Ms. Sun and Mr. Hu live in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill. The couple purchased the house in 2021 but placed it in a trust earlier this year, records show.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.