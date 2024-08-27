Political conventions can be a bubble. Then it’s back to the real world.

A political convention is a big bubble, filled with energy toward what can seem like inevitable victory. That was the feeling at Chicago’s United Center last Thursday night as Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage. And that has been the feeling at every convention, Democratic and Republican, I’ve attended since 1996.

The Republican bubble – which was likewise filled with energy and optimism about a win in November – burst shortly after the convention, when President Joe Biden suddenly dropped out of the race and was quickly replaced by Vice President Harris.

The news Friday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was suspending his independent bid for president, and endorsing former President Donald Trump, presented yet another twist that could affect the race.

Still, this year’s Democratic convention just felt different. The Biden-to-Harris switch-up had added a new layer of emotional intensity to the proceedings – as does Democratic fear around the potential of another Trump presidency.

It has been an election season like no other. But in some other ways, the Democratic convention was utterly typical, including convention-goers decked out in full political regalia.

Tina Duryea, an artist from Norwalk, Connecticut – and a convention delegate – sported “Kamala wear” she designed herself, a dress covered with images of the VP and a jacket featuring what she calls “sheroes,” or female heroes. Her take on the convention?

“I’m calling it a four-day rock concert and family reunion and the greatest experience of my life,” Ms. Duryea says. “This has been amazing.”

OK, so Beyoncé didn’t appear on stage Thursday night, as was widely expected, for a live performance of Ms. Harris’ campaign anthem, “Freedom.” Nor did Taylor Swift, despite reports that her plane had just touched down at O’Hare Airport. But we did get Pink – and Stevie Wonder and John Legend the night before.

As much as polls show Ms. Harris with momentum, the race is neck and neck. Over lunch Thursday, I asked a European ambassador to the U.S. who he thought had the edge.

“I still think Trump,” said the diplomat, who also attended the GOP convention. Ms. Harris, he says, must convince Americans she has a solid plan for the economy.

Now the hoopla is over. Onward to the Trump-Harris debate Sept. 10 – and Election Day, Nov. 5.

Expect more twists and turns to come.