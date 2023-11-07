Skip to footer

He was wrongfully imprisoned. Now, he might win a NYC Council seat.

Yusef Salaam is poised to win a seat on the New York City Council, decades after being wrongly imprisoned. Elsewhere in New York, local elections could offer clues about how the city’s suburbs could vote in next year’s congressional elections.

|
Mary Altaffer/ AP/ File
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York.
  • By Anthony Izaguirre Associated Press

Exonerated “Central Park Five” member Yusef Salaam is poised to win a seat Nov. 7 on the New York City Council, marking a stunning reversal of fortune for a political newcomer who was wrongly imprisoned as a teenager in the infamous rape case.

Mr. Salaam, a Democrat, will represent a central Harlem district on the City Council, having run unopposed for the seat in one of many local elections playing out across New York state. He won his primary election in a landslide.

The victory will come more than two decades after DNA evidence was used to overturn the convictions of Mr. Salaam and four other Black and Latino men in the 1989 rape and beating of a white jogger in Central Park. Mr. Salaam was imprisoned for almost seven years.

“For me, this means that we can really be become our ancestors’ wildest dreams,” Mr. Salaam said in an interview before the election.

Elsewhere in New York City, voters will decide whether to reelect the Queens district attorney and cast ballots in other City Council races. The council, which passes legislation and has some oversight powers over city agencies, has long been dominated by Democrats and the party is certain to retain firm control after the election.

Local elections on Long Island could offer clues about how the city’s suburbs could vote in next year’s congressional elections.

Races for Suffolk County executive and North Hempstead supervisor have been the most prominent, though the races are expected to have low turnout because they are happening in a year without federal or statewide candidates on the ballot.

“Keeping an eye on Long Island, which has been a little counterintuitive in its election outcomes the last few years with a mix of national and local issues, gives you a chance to see what’s playing in a typical suburb that’s not unlike the ones in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada, and other places that both parties believe are at play,” said Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University on Long Island.

Democrats lost in all four of Long Island’s congressional districts last year and have dedicated significant resources to the region for 2024. Republicans, bolstering campaigns with a focus on local issues such as crime and migrants, are aiming to hold onto the seats next year.

In the city meanwhile, Mr. Salaam’s candidacy is a reminder of what the war on crime can look like when it goes too far.

Mr. Salaam was just 15 years old when he was arrested along with Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise and accused of attacking a woman running in Central Park.

The crime dominated headlines in the city, inflaming racial tensions as police rounded up Black and Latino men and boys for interrogation. Former President Donald Trump, then just a brash real estate executive in the city, took out large ads in newspapers that implored New York to bring back the death penalty.

The teens convicted in the attack served between five and 12 years in prison before the case was reexamined.

A serial rapist and murderer was eventually linked to the crime through DNA evidence and a confession. The convictions of the Central Park Five were vacated in 2002 and they received a combined $41 million settlement from the city.

Mr. Salaam campaigned on easing poverty and combatting gentrification in Harlem. He often mentioned his conviction and imprisonment on the trail – his place as a symbol of injustice helping to animate the overwhelmingly Black district and propel him to victory.

“I am really the ambassador for everyone’s pain,” he said. “In many ways, I went through that for our people so I can now lead them.”

In a more competitive City Council race Nov. 7, Democrat Justin Brannan faces off against Republican Ari Kagan in an ethnically diverse south Brooklyn district. The race has become heated as the candidates neared Election Day, with the pair sparring over the Israel-Hamas war and New York’s migrant crisis.

In a slight that symbolized the tension between the two men, Mr. Brannan recently tweeted a photo of a ribbon-cutting ceremony that he and Mr. Kagan attended, but the image had Mr. Kagan’s face blurred out.

Statewide, New Yorkers will be voting on two ballot measures. One would remove the debt limit placed on small city school districts under the state Constitution. The second would extend an exclusion from the debt limit for sewage projects.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to He was wrongfully imprisoned. Now, he might win a NYC Council seat.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/1107/He-was-wrongfully-imprisoned.-Now-he-might-win-a-NYC-Council-seat
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe