Mitch McConnell cleared to work after freezing up at a Kentucky event

Concerns about the welfare of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell are being raised after he appeared unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday. He had a similar episode weeks ago in Washington. 

ABC Affiliate WCPO/Reuters
Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up for more than 30 seconds during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, after an event with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington, Kentucky, U.S. August 30, 2023 in a still image from video.
  • By Mary Clare Jalonick Associated Press

| Washington

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington.

As seen on video from a local news station, the 81-year-old Mr. McConnell was asked whether he would run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds.

An aide standing at the front of the room with Mr. McConnell then asked him whether he heard the question and repeated it to him. When Mr. McConnell did not answer, the aide announced to the room that “we’re going to need a minute,” and Mr. McConnell continued to stare ahead. In all, he was silent for around 30 seconds.

The latest incident in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday only adds to the questions in recent months about Mr. McConnell’s health and whether the Republican, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has served as GOP leader since 2007, will remain in Congress and in his leadership post. His reaction was similar to an occurrence in July, when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol. That time, he went back to his office with aides and then returned to answer more questions.

Mr. McConnell eventually answered two additional questions at the Kentucky event – though not the one about a 2026 campaign – and appeared to have some difficulty speaking. The aide then ended the news conference and Mr. McConnell slowly left the room.

His office said afterward that Mr. McConnell was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event. Similarly, after the July episode, aides said Mr. McConnell was lightheaded and Mr. McConnell told reporters several hours later that he was “fine.” Mr. McConnell’s office has so far declined to give any further details about what happened or why.

The latest freeze-up came after Mr. McConnell had already given a 20-minute speech. He appeared more comfortable during that part of the program, discussing the upcoming Senate session and joking. 

On Thursday, the attending doctor for the Capitol released a statement through Mr. McConnell’s office that medically cleared him to continue his schedule, CNN reported.

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” said Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending doctor for the Capitol.

In March, Mr. McConnell suffered a concussion and a broken rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. He did not return to the Senate for almost six weeks. 

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” added Dr. Monahan. Mr. McConnell’s office has previously said that his freezes were due to lightheadedness and dehydration.

After the event was over on Wednesday, Mr. McConnell made calls to several of his top deputies in GOP leadership, including South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican who is seen as one of his potential successors. Mr. McConnell “sounded like his usual self and was in good spirits,” Mr. Thune spokesman Ryan Wrasse said.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. McConnell attended an event in Louisville with Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for Senate in Indiana. Banks posted a photo of the two men on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and said he enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion with Mr. McConnell “about the future of our country.”

Asked about Mr. McConnell on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he had just heard what had happened. “Mitch is a friend, as you know,” Biden said. “Not a joke. … He’s a good friend. I’m going to try to get in touch with him this afternoon. “

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP writer Darlene Superville and video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

