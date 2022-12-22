In Congress, Zelenskyy champions freedom from tyranny – for Russians, too

“Russians will stand a chance to be free only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds,” said Mr. Zelenskyy.

Mr. Zelenskyy asked Congress, which is weighing another $47 billion in aid to Ukraine, to use its authority to “save millions” of people. But he also underscored that as much as military equipment is crucial to winning a war on the ground, the most important battlefield is in hearts and minds. His case was simple, yet profound: Your commitment to ideals drove your seminal victories, which inspires our own war of independence. But this is your fight, too. This is a battle to preserve the values you hold dear – not only for us, or for you, but for the whole world, including Russians.

The unlikely wartime leader, the first to speak to Congress since Winston Churchill, celebrated the West’s victory in winning global hearts. He added that Russian freedom would start by defeating “the Kremlin in their minds.”

“I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,” he finally began, celebrating Ukraine’s triumph over the odds, thanks to U.S. and global support. “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds in the world.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dressed in his signature olive fatigues, strode into the U.S. House of Representatives last night to a standing ovation that lasted a full four minutes.

At a time when so many see American democracy imperiled by division and discord, members of Congress came together last night to champion a man fresh off the front lines of a more raw fight for democracy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dressed in his signature olive fatigues, strode into the chamber to a standing ovation, took the podium, and then shuffled uncomfortably as the crowd whooped and cheered for a full four minutes.

“Thank you, it’s too much for me,” Mr. Zelenskyy said, when the applause finally waned. “All this for our great people, thanks so much.”

Why We Wrote This Freedom The unlikely wartime leader, the first to speak to Congress since Winston Churchill, celebrated the West’s victory in winning global hearts. He added that Russian freedom would start by defeating “the Kremlin in their minds.”

“I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,” he began. “It’s a great honor for me to be at the U.S. Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

Another standing ovation.

“And,” he continued, his right pointer finger tracing the words on the page of his prepared speech, as he emphasized each one in heavily accented English, “it gives me good reason to share with you our first joint victory: We defeated Russia in the battle for minds in the world,” he said. “We have no fear, nor should anyone in the world have it.”

His case was simple, yet profound: As much as military equipment is crucial to winning a war on the ground, the most important battlefield is in hearts and minds. You, America, know this. Your commitment to ideals drove your seminal victories, such as in the Battle of Saratoga during the Revolutionary War, or the Battle of the Bulge against Nazi troops in 1944. Your history is an inspiration as we fight our own war of independence. But this is your fight, too. This is a battle to preserve the values you hold dear – not only for us, or for you, but for the whole world.

“The Russian tyranny has lost control over us, and it will never influence our minds again. Yet, we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that countries of the global South also gain such victory,” Mr. Zelenskyy said, going on to include those living under the thumb of his adversary, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well. “Russians will stand a chance to be free only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds.”

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a four-minute standing ovation before his speech to the joint session of Congress. He was the first wartime leader to address a joint session since British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1941.

Congress weighing another $47 billion in aid

“Just like the brave American soldiers, which held their lines and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing this same to Putin’s forces this Christmas,” he said. “Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”

The crowd whooped again. There’s just something about this guy in a sweatshirt leading a country with less than 1% of American gross domestic product – a former comedian turned overnight global hero – that fires up people like Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a petite Connecticut Democrat who was shouting and shaking her head of purple hair.

Then came the pitch.

“Your support is crucial not just to stand in such fight, but to get to the turning point, to win on the battlefield,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “We have artillery, yes – thank you,” with a big nod. “We have it – is it enough? Honestly, not really.”

The timing of the trip, arranged by President Joe Biden and facilitated by a U.S. Air Force ride out of neighboring Poland, is not coincidental. Mr. Biden announced the United States would be sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine. And Congress is weighing a $47 billion aid package this week that has met with some resistance from Republicans. Prominent GOP critics either didn’t attend the speech, or conspicuously remained seated during the numerous standing ovations. GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the front-runner to become speaker of the House next month, applauded halfheartedly, yawned, and was always among the first to sit down.

“Financial assistance is critically important, and I would like to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on,” the Ukrainian president said. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

Retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who has visited Mr. Zelenskyy more than any other member of Congress, said afterward that he struck a good balance between gratitude and the case for continued support.

“He expressed the appreciation, but also made it clear that now’s not the time to pull back,” said Senator Portman. “The territorial integrity of Ukraine is important to Ukraine, but also to the global world order that would otherwise be destroyed.”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds an American flag, which flew above the Capitol on the day of his visit, gifted to him by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he addressed a joint session of Congress, Dec. 21, 2022.

Flying the flag for freedom

Fresh off a visit to the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr. Zelenskyy presented a flag to Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the “heroes” defending Ukraine’s borders.

“This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war,” he said. “We stand, we fight, and we will win because we are united: Ukraine, America, and the entire free world.”

Speaker Pelosi then presented him with an American flag flown atop the Capitol that day in his honor.

He leaned across the dais to kiss her cheek – then dashed out of the chamber like a man who had a war to lead.

“It was just as remarkable a speech as I’ve ever heard in the Congress of the United States,” said Speaker Pelosi afterward, walking past historic figures in Statuary Hall on her way back to her office.

“I take great pride in saying that my father was in Congress when Churchill came here and ... asked for help to fight tyranny in Europe” in 1941, after the Pearl Harbor attack, she added. “And now, 81 years later, I had the privilege of being in the house to hear another courageous leader ask for help.”

Mr. Zelenskyy would welcome America’s support, he made clear. But he also underscored that Ukrainian determination was not contingent on foreign assistance, nor would it be thwarted by foreign aggression.

“We’ll celebrate Christmas,” he vowed, in the bomb shelters or the dark, if necessary. “And even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out.”