Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Tennessee GOP uses Texas as a model, introduces anti-abortion bill

On Tuesday, Republicans in Tennessee introduced a bill modeled after the Texas law that allows private citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions. However, the Tennessee bill would ban all abortions, not just those that occur after the six-week mark. 

Mark Humphrey/AP/File
The Tennessee House of Representatives meets in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 27, 2021. The Tennessee abortion bill introduced on March 15, 2022 would need to clear the House and the Senate and get Gov. Bill Lee's signature in order to be implemented.

  • By Kimberlee Kruesi Associated Press
Nashville, Tenn.

Despite already enacting one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Republicans on Tuesday began advancing yet another anti-abortion measure strategically written to sidestep federal court challenges.

The proposal is almost a direct copycat of legislation currently enacted in Texas, which not only prohibits doctors from performing abortion before most people know they’re pregnant but also allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps someone else get the procedure after six weeks into pregnancy.

The Tennessee version introduced Tuesday would ban all abortions rather than allowing a patient to have a six-week window. But similar to the Texas model, it still would make legal challenges difficult because the government would not be the enforcer.

“This bill is modeled directly after the legislation passed in Texas last year. Abortions since that bill has been passed have dropped 60% in Texas,” said GOP Rep. Rebecca Alexander, the legislation’s sponsor, while addressing a House subcommittee.

The proposed abortion ban does not have an exception for rape or incest, but those who impregnated a patient “through an act of rape, sexual assault, or incest” would not be allowed to sue an abortion provider. However, a rapist’s relatives could each bring a civil action.

“I think you may not understand what your bill does ... this allows people who have no knowledge, no standing, that have not been harmed to bring a lawsuit against any doctor that they believe has performed an abortion,” said Democratic Rep. Bob Freeman.

“My intent is to bring a bill that protects the unborn life in this state,” Ms. Alexander responded.

The House panel agreed to advance the bill, but it still would have to clear the full House and Senate chambers before it could get before Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

For decades, Republicans across the U.S. have sought to chip away the constitutional right to abortion, which is protected under the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Yet the Texas law has been one of the rare strict measures to continue to be implemented even as it faces court challenges.

While at least seven states introduced bills mimicking the Texas anti-abortion law earlier this year, to date only Idaho’s GOP-controlled Statehouse has sent a version to the state’s governor for approval.

In Tennessee, Governor Lee had previously signed off on a sweeping anti-abortion ban limiting the procedure at around the six-week mark. However, the 2019 law has never been enacted after several abortion providers quickly filed lawsuits against the state and federal courts agreed to block the law’s implementation as the challenge makes its way through court.

Mr. Lee has been vocal in his opposition to abortion, but he has held off on throwing his support behind the Texas-style legislation.

“We’re currently in a situation with the existing legislation in place that is being reviewed by the court and that’s a very important process. My sense is that we need to play that out ... we have a very clear footprint on our strategy,” Mr. Lee told reporters earlier this month.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Tennessee GOP uses Texas as a model, introduces anti-abortion bill
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0316/Tennessee-GOP-uses-Texas-as-a-model-introduces-anti-abortion-bill
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe