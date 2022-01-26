Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

EPA's new focus: cleaner air, water in three Gulf Coast states

Of those living near toxic sites in the United States, 56% are minorities, according to an EPA report. Now, it wants to target air pollution, unsafe drinking water, and other environmental problems in marginalized communities in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. 

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
The Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant near Jackson, Mississippi, Nov. 15, 2021. The EPA is taking action on environmental justice in three Gulf Coast states.

  • By Matthew Daly Associated Press
Washington

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking a series of enforcement actions to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water, and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states, following a “Journey to Justice” tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall.

The agency will conduct unannounced inspections of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial sites suspected of polluting air and water and causing health problems to nearby residents, Mr. Regan said. And it will install air monitoring equipment in Louisiana’s “chemical corridor” to enhance enforcement at chemical and plastics plants between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The region contains several hotspots where cancer risks are far above national levels.

The EPA also issued a notice to the city of Jackson, Mississippi, saying its aging and overwhelmed drinking water system violates the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. The order directs the city to outline a plan to “correct the significant deficiencies identified” in an EPA report within 45 days.

In separate letters, Mr. Regan urged city and state officials to use nearly $79 million in funding allocated to Mississippi under the bipartisan infrastructure law “to solve some of the most dire water needs in Jackson and other areas of need across Mississippi.’’

The actions were among more than a dozen steps being taken in response to Mr. Regan’s tour last November. Mr. Regan visited low-income, mostly minority communities in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas as part of an effort to focus federal attention on communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution.

A Toxics Release Inventory prepared by the EPA shows that minority groups make up 56% of those living near toxic sites such as refineries, landfills, and chemical plants. Negative effects include chronic health problems such as asthma, diabetes, and hypertension.

“In every community I visited during the Journey to Justice tour, the message was clear: residents have suffered far too long and local, state, and federal agencies have to do better,” Mr. Regan said in a statement. “Our actions will begin to help not only the communities I visited on this tour, but also others across the country who have suffered from environmental injustices.’’

The unannounced inspections of chemical plants and other sites “are going to keep these facilities on their toes,’’ Mr. Regan said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

Inspections currently are done on a schedule or with advance notice, Mr. Regan said, but that is about to change. “We are amping up our aggressiveness to utilize a tool that’s in our toolbox that ... has been there for quite some time,’’ he said.

When facilities are found to be noncompliant, the EPA “will use all available tools to hold them accountable,’’ he added.

A pilot project combining high-tech air pollution monitoring with additional inspectors will begin in three Louisiana parishes, including St. John the Baptist, St. James, and Calcasieu. The parishes are home to scores of industrial sites and are long plagued by water and air pollution.

Mr. Regan, a former environmental regulator in North Carolina, has made environmental justice a top priority since taking over as EPA head last year. As the first Black man to lead the agency, the issue “is really personal for me, as well as professional,″ he told The Associated Press in November.

“As I look at many of the folks in these communities, they look just like me. They look just like my son, and it’s really tough to see them question the quality of their drinking water,″ Mr. Regan said.

Historically marginalized communities like St. John and St. James, along with cities such as New Orleans, Jackson, Mississippi, and Houston, will benefit from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden, Mr. Regan said. The law includes $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, while a sweeping climate and social policy bill pending in the Senate would pump more than twice that amount into EPA programs to clean up the environment and address water and environmental justice issues.

As part of its enforcement action, the EPA is requiring a former DuPont petrochemical plant in La Place, Louisiana, to install fence-line monitors to identify emissions from the site, Mr. Regan said. The plant is now owned by the Japanese conglomerate Denka.

The agency also said it will push for greater scrutiny of a proposed expansion of a Formosa Plastics plant in St. James and issued a notice of violation to a Nucor Steel plant that emits hydrogen sulfide and other harmful chemicals.

Mr. Regan said he has spoken with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about Gordon Plaza, a city neighborhood built on the site of a former toxic landfill. Gordon Plaza was designated as a Superfund site in the 1990s, but dozens of mostly Black families still live there.

The EPA will review the site, starting in March, Mr. Regan said, and will add nine homes not included in earlier plans to help families move. City officials hope to use money from the infrastructure law to relocate families and build a solar farm on the site.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to EPA's new focus: cleaner air, water in three Gulf Coast states
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0126/EPA-s-new-focus-cleaner-air-water-in-three-Gulf-Coast-states
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe