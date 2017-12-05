Rep. Conyers steps down amid sexual harassment claims

Rep. John Conyers (D) of Michigan speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington. Representative Conyers resigned from his position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

—Besieged by allegations of sexual harassment, Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan resigned from Congress on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to the Detroit liberal's nearly 53-year career in the House.

The civil rights leader becomes the highest-ranking figure on Capitol Hill to be brought down by the sexual misconduct allegations that have toppled powerful men in Hollywood, the media, and politics in recent weeks.

Representative Conyers announced what he referred to as his "retirement" on a Detroit radio talk show, calling in to the station from the hospital where he was taken last week after complaining he felt light-headed. He endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him.

"My legacy can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now," said the congressman, who has denied any wrongdoing. "This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children."

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964 and went on to become a founding member in 1971 of the Congressional Black Caucus, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic district. Until Tuesday, he was the longest-serving current member of Congress.

But amid a drumbeat of allegations he groped or sexually harassed women who worked for him, he faced growing calls to resign from colleagues in the House, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

As the furor grew in recent weeks, he stepped down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Ethics Committee began looking into the allegations.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) of New York, who replaced Conyers as ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, said he was saddened by the resignation of his "friend and mentor" but added: "There can be no tolerance for behavior that subjects women to the kind of conduct that has been alleged."

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of Conyers' brother, told The New York Times he plans to run for the seat.

On Monday, Elisa Grubbs, who said she worked for the congressman for more than a decade, said he touched her inappropriately while she was sitting next to him in the front row of a church. Ms. Grubbs made the allegation in an affidavit released by her attorney.

Grubbs, who said she worked for Conyers in various roles from around 2001 to 2013, is the cousin of another accuser, Marion Brown, who reached a settlement with Conyers over sexual harassment allegations but broke the confidentiality agreement to speak publicly last week.

Grubbs also said she repeatedly saw Conyers inappropriately touching Ms. Brown and other female staffers. Such behavior "was a regular part of life while working in the office of Representative Conyers," she said.

"This is about much more than one congressman," Grubbs' attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in an email after Conyers announced his resignation. "Systemic change is urgently needed so no other women have to endure the retaliation, secrecy, and delays my client Marion Brown and others experienced."

Follow Stories Like This Get the Monitor stories you care about delivered to your inbox.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for Conyers from 1997 to 2005, has also accused him of sexual misconduct. And a former scheduler complained of sexual harassment and retaliation.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.