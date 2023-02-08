Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
U.S. Navy/AP
U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover the remains of a high-altitude Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. Underwater drones will continue the search for more debris.

US Navy begins retrieval of Chinese balloon. How big is it?

The U.S. Navy is collecting pieces of the downed Chinese balloon and will deploy underwater drones to scour the coast of South Carolina. The balloon, about 200 feet tall, was carrying a long sensor package underneath the size of a small regional jet.

  • By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp Associated Press

| Washington

Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris.

After collecting all of the balloon’s white fabric and shell structure found floating on the surface, the Navy has now shifted to an all-underwater search for the remnants of the massive balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, officials said.

Navy and Coast Guard personnel were using underwater drones to locate and map the debris field, and divers were in the water gathering up what they could, officials said.

The debris already collected was being hauled by small boats to a few area locations, including a Coast Guard station south of Myrtle Beach, and, depending on the size, will eventually go either to the FBI lab at Quantico, Virginia, or other sites where experts can analyze it, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of an ongoing military operation.

The head of U.S. Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, who is in charge of the recovery effort, and several Biden administration officials will brief members of Congress on the balloon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lawmakers have raised a number of questions about whether the balloon was able to collect intelligence and transmit it back to China during the time it traveled eastward across the United States, after crossing the border from Canada into Idaho. White House and Pentagon officials have largely avoided providing any details on the balloon’s capabilities.

Officials said Tuesday the U.S. was very aware of the sites the balloon crossed over – including nuclear missile silos and other military installations – and knows how to protect them from any intelligence collection. Even if the balloon was able to transmit, they said, it wasn’t getting any new or important information to send.

The officials were unwilling to provide any insight into what the U.S. has been able to glean about the balloon’s collection and transmission abilities. The balloon, an estimated 200 feet tall, was carrying a long sensor package underneath, which Mr. VanHerck estimated was the size of a small regional jet.

U.S. counterintelligence teams hope to learn far more about the sensors and other equipment on the balloon as they retrieve it and study it. The balloon debris is scattered in waters that are about 50 feet deep, but stretch across an area 15 football fields long and 15 football fields across, Mr. VanHerck said.

In new images released Tuesday morning, sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 can be seen leaning over a rigid hull inflatable boat and pulling in broad swaths of the balloon’s white outer fabric and shell structure.

Mr. VanHerck has also said the recovery teams were taking precautions to safeguard against the chance any part of the balloon was rigged with explosives or was dangerous in any way.

A Navy warship, the USS Carter Hall, is heading the recovery effort, aided by three Coast Guard cutters – the Venturous, the Richard Snyder, and the Nathan Bruckenthal – as well as the USNS Pathfinder, an oceanographic survey ship. A salvage ship is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested a secure call with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe, on Saturday after the balloon was shot down. China declined the request, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

“Lines between our militaries are particularly important in moments like this. ... Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue,” Mr. Ryder said.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to US Navy begins retrieval of Chinese balloon. How big is it?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2023/0208/US-Navy-begins-retrieval-of-Chinese-balloon.-How-big-is-it
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe