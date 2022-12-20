Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Bebeto Matthews/AP
Raymond Santana Jr. (left) touches the Gate of the Exonerated during its unveiling at New York City's Central Park, Dec. 19, 2022. Mr. Santana, along with four others, was wrongfully convicted of raping a woman in Central Park in 1989.

New Central Park gate honors the Exonerated Five in New York

It’s been 33 years since five young men were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989. Now, a gate in Central Park honors the Exonerated Five. “We are here because we persevere,” said Yusef Salaam.

  • By Ted Shaffrey and Bobby Caina Calvan Associated Press

| New York

At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York’s Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

They arrived in the chill of a late fall morning, some singing hymns, to dedicate a park entry to the men once known as the Central Park Five, but now remembered as the Exonerated Five.

The entryway, located on the northern perimeter of the park between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard, will be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated.” It commemorates the miscarriage of justice that not only befell the five men, organizers say, but the unknown others who might have been wrongly imprisoned.

“This is a moment. This is legacy time,” said one of the men, Yusef Salaam.

“We are here because we persevere,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Monday was the first time Raymond Santana, another of the men, now in his 40s, has returned to Central Park since that fateful day 33 years ago.

Mr. Santana was 14 and Mr. Salaam was 16 when they and three others – Kevin Richardson, 14; Korey Wise, 16; and Antron McCray, 15 – were wrongly tried for the rape of a 28-year-old woman, whose brutal attack left her with permanent injuries and no memory of the assault. The high-profile incident prompted police to round up Black and brown men and teens in connection with the rape.

“We were babies, who had no dealing with the law. Never knew what Miranda was,” said Mr. Santana, as he recounted a time of confusion when police rustled him up and began interrogating him.

Matias Reyes, a murderer and serial rapist already in prison, would later confess to the crime.

Soon after, the convictions of the Central Park Five were thrown out in 2002 after the men served six to 13 years in prison.

“It needs to be known what we went through. We went to hell and back,” said Mr. Richardson. “We have these scars that nobody sees.”

The three men – Mr. Wise and Mr. McCray could not attend – spoke about how the criminal justice system is stacked against people of color.

The gate, they said, would stand as a reminder of the injustice of the past but also of those still being committed today.

“This is an important time right here – the Gate of the Exonerated, this is for everybody,” Mr. Richardson said. “Everybody that’s been wronged by cops.”

The modest remembrance – words etched in stone on a waist-high wall – was years in the making.

Other entrances to the park have been labeled to reflect groups of people who live and work in the city, with names like Artisans’ Gate, Scholars’ Gate, and Strangers’ Gate.

Mayor Eric Adams, who was just starting his career as a New York City police officer during the 1989 episode, arrived at the ceremony to pay tribute to the men.

“To these soldiers here, you personify the Black male experience,” the mayor, who is also Black, said to the men.

Alvin Bragg, who now leads the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, apologized for their ordeal.

“The truth is we shouldn’t be here today,” he said, alluding to past mistakes.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to New Central Park gate honors the Exonerated Five in New York
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2022/1220/New-Central-Park-gate-honors-the-Exonerated-Five-in-New-York
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe