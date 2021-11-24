Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
‘A long fight’: Three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery trial

After 10 hours of deliberation, all three men charged in the the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder. These men face minimum sentences of life in prison, with the possibility of parole yet to be decided.

Stephen B. Morton/AP
Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, is hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.

  • By Russ Bynum
Brunswick, Ga.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael stood for the verdict, his lawyer’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, Travis McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he stood to leave, he mouthed “love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.

Moments after the verdicts were announced, Mr. Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging supporters outside the courtroom.

“He didn’t do nothing,” the father said, “but run and dream.”

Ben Crump, attorney for Mr. Arbery’s father, spoke outside the courthouse, saying repeatedly, “The spirit of Ahmaud defeated the lynch mob.”

Mr. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, thanked the crowd gathered outside the courthouse and said she did not think she would see this day.

“It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight. But God is good,” she said. Of her son, she said, “He will now rest in peace.”

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Mr. Arbery, a Black man, after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Mr. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Mr. Arbery.

The graphic video leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged them with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Mr. Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.

Soon after returning to court Wednesday morning, the jury sent a note to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley asking to view two versions of the shooting video – the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows – three times apiece.

Jurors returned to the courtroom to see the videos and listen again the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup truck about 30 seconds before the shooting.

The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Mr. Arbery was a fleeing burglar when they armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to chase him. Mr. Bryan joined the pursuit when they passed his house and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Mr. Arbery at close range with a shotgun as Mr. Arbery threw punches and grabbed for the weapon.

On the 911 call the jury reviewed, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m out here in Satilla Shores. There’s a Black male running down the street.”

He then starts shouting, apparently as Mr. Arbery is running toward the McMichael’s idling truck with Mr. Bryan’s truck coming up behind him: “Stop right there! Damn it, stop! Travis!” Gunshots can be heard a few second later.

The graphic video death leaked online two months later, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men. Each of them is charged with murder and other crimes.

Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Mr. Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Mr. Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Mr. Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

