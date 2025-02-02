Skip to footer

Rubio pushes Panama to reduce Chinese influence over canal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told Panama’s president in a face-to-face meeting that the Central American ally must reduce alleged Chinese influence over the Panama Canal or the Trump administration will take “measures necessary” to do so.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha.
|
Mark Schiefelbein/AP/Pool
Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, left, welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the presidential palace in Panama City, Feb. 2, 2025.
  • By Matthew Lee Associated Press

| Panama City

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Mr. Rubio told Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Sunday that the Central American ally must immediately reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal area or face potential retaliation from the Trump administration. Mr. Mulino said later that “there is no real threat of retaking the canal or the use of force.”

Mr. Rubio, on his first foreign trip as America’s top diplomat, held face-to-face talks with Mr. Mulino, who has resisted pressure from the new U.S. government over Panama’s management of the waterway that is vital to global trade.

Speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump, who has demanded that the canal be returned to U.S. control, Mr. Rubio told Mr. Mulino that Mr. Trump had made a preliminary determination that China’s presence in the canal area violates a treaty that led to the United States turning the waterway over to Panama in 1999. That treaty calls for the permanent neutrality of the American-built canal.

“Secretary Mr. Rubio made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the treaty,” the State Department said in a summary of the meeting.

“I don’t feel like there’s a real threat against the treaty and its validity,” Mr. Mulino said.

The warning from Mr. Rubio comes as Mr. Trump has increased pressure on Washington’s neighbors and allies, including the canal demand. On Saturday, Trump announced he was imposing major tariffs on Canada and Mexico, prompting retaliation from those countries.

Mr. Mulino called it a “good-faith meeting” that was “respectful” and “positive” and held ”to clear up doubts.” He acknowledged that China’s role in the ports at either end of the canal has raised concerns with Washington. But the president said the consortium controlling them was being audited and that the canal authority would give Mr. Rubio a more detailed explanation.

Mr. Mulino did say Panama would not be renewing its agreement with China’s Belt and Road Initiative when it expires.

About 200 people marched in Panama City, carrying Panamanian flags and shouting “Marco Rubio out of Panama,” “Long live national sovereignty” and “One territory, one flag” while the meeting was going on. Some burned a banner with images of Mr. Trump and Mr. Rubio after being stopped short of the presidential palace by riot police.

Mr. Rubio later planned to tour the canal.

Mr. Mulino said he hoped Mr. Rubio’s visit would focus on shared interests such as migration and combating drug trafficking. Rubio’s trip, however, comes as a U.S. foreign aid funding freeze and stop-work orders have shut down U.S.-funded programs targeting illegal migration and crime in Central American countries.

Mr. Rubio also pressed Mr. Trump’s top focus — curbing illegal immigration — telling Panama’s president that it was important to collaborate and thanked him for taking back migrants.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Friday, Mr. Rubio said mass migration, drugs and hostile policies pursued by Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela have wreaked havoc, and port facilities at the either end of the canal are run by a China-based company, leaving the waterway vulnerable to pressure from the Beijing government.

“We’re going to address that topic,” Mr. Rubio said a day earlier. “The president’s been pretty clear he wants to administer the canal again. Obviously, the Panamanians are not big fans of that idea. That message has been brought very clear.”

The American-built canal was turned over to the Panamanians in 1999 and they object strongly to Mr. Trump’s demand to hand it back.

Despite Mr. Mulino’s rejection of any negotiation over ownership, some believe Panama may be open to a compromise under which canal operations on both sides are taken away from the Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports company, which was given a 25-year no-bid extension to run them. An audit into the suitability of that extension is already under way and could lead to a rebidding process.

What is unclear is whether Mr. Trump would accept the transfer of the concession to an American or European company as meeting his demands, which appear to cover more than just operations.

Mr. Rubio’s trip, which will also take him to El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, comes amid a freeze in U.S. foreign assistance. The State Department said Sunday that Mr. Rubio had approved waivers for certain critical programs in countries he is visiting but details of those were not immediately available.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

Associated Press writers Juan Zamorano and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Rubio pushes Panama to reduce Chinese influence over canal
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2025/0202/marco-rubio-panama-canal
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe