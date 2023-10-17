Skip to footer

President Biden heads to Middle East to spur humanitarian aid

President Biden is traveling Tuesday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before meeting with other Middle East leaders. The U.S. has stationed a carrier strike group in the Mediterranean as a show of force, and another is on its way.

|
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 20, 2023. Mr. Biden heads to the Middle East this week to hold talks about the Israel-Hamas war.
  • By Steve Holland Reuters

| Washington

United States President Joe Biden leaves on Tuesday on a whirlwind trip to Israel and Jordan to get an update on Israel’s war aims in its looming battle with Hamas militants and stress the need to get humanitarian assistance to Gaza civilians.

Meeting Netanyahu, Abdullah, Al-Sisi, Abbas

Mr. Biden is expected to spend part of Wednesday in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials as Israel prepares a ground offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas militants in Gaza who killed 1,300 people during a rampage through southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

Mr. Biden will then fly to Amman for talks about accelerating humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

In Amman, he will meet Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has long been opposed to Hamas and whose organization exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Humanitarian concerns in Gaza

Mr. Biden’s second trip to a war zone this year – he visited Ukraine in February – carries some risk. His goal will be to show American solidarity with Mr. Netanyahu while trying to avoid a broader regional war involving Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah and Syria.

The United States has stationed a carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean in a show of force for Israel and a second is on the way.

Mr. Biden also wants to avert a humanitarian calamity in Gaza where authorities say more than 2,800 people have already been killed in Israeli bombardment over the last week.

Hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been waiting in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.

“He’ll make it clear that we want to continue working with all our partners in the region, including Israel, to get humanitarian assistance in and provide some kind of safe passage for civilians to get out,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

Israel red lines

Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu, thrown into a wartime partnership despite deep political differences on the way forward in the Middle East, have joined forces.

Mr. Biden has given Israel full-throated support while stressing the need to head off a massive humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Their face-to-face meeting, after holding several phone calls since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, will allow Mr. Biden to privately discuss concerns and possible red lines in the coming Gaza invasion.

Mr. Biden will also get an update on the scores of hostages taken by Hamas.

The State Department has said 29 U.S. citizens were killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel, with 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident unaccounted for.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement.

Mr. Biden will make clear that “Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after hours of talks with Israel’s war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

He said Israel would brief Mr. Biden on its war aims and strategy and on how it will conduct operations “in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

The U.S. and Israel agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, Mr. Blinken said.

This story was reported by Reuters. Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Tel Aviv.

