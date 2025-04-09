A second term’s global reach

For a sense of how global the impact of President Donald Trump’s second term has been so far, look no further than today’s Monitor Daily. Ann Scott Tyson reports from China about the intensifying dispute with the United States around tariffs – and how it could exacerbate a mounting global glut of exported Chinese manufactured goods. Senior economics reporter Laurent Belsie assesses U.S. consumers’ caution about opening up their wallets as tariffs start to bite. Meanwhile, many international students in the U.S. say they are operating in “survival mode,” deeply uncertain about what misstep might get them detained. And in Panama, even amid national pride, many Panamanians are questioning what citizens have gained from managing their iconic canal themselves.