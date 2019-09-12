What does it take to get into college? Here’s a snapshot.

When stories about the Varsity Blues cheating scandal and a lawsuit against Harvard University alleging discriminatory admissions practices dominate the news, Americans start to wonder what it takes to get into college – especially for those without deep pockets.

But perhaps more telling is data about what really drives admissions decisions, not only in the top tier but also at a wide range of schools. Just over a third of institutions don’t require applicants to submit SAT/ACT scores, for example. And essay questions and personal statements? More than half don’t consider them.

Those and other details are included in the first survey of a nationally representative sample of colleges and universities by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers and the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

As they start talking about and implementing reform, education leaders need to also include some broader self-examination, says Eddie Comeaux, a professor at the University of California, Riverside, who chairs a committee looking at admissions within the UC system. “Are we simply giving the illusion that we’re a champion for change,” he says, “or is this real reform, is this something that’s making the university more hospitable to students?”