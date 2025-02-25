Skip to footer

Judge blocks Trump’s order halting the U.S. refugee admissions system

The lawsuit, brought by a group of religious organizations and refugees, came in response to President Donald Trump’s order suspending the refugee program. The president’s authority “is not limitless,” a federal judge said in his ruling.

|
Ryan Sun/AP
People gather outside the U.S. District Court after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's effort to halt the nation's refugee admissions system on Feb. 25, 2025, in Seattle.
  • By Gene Johnson Associated Press

| Seattle

A federal judge in Seattle blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to halt the nation’s refugee admissions system Feb. 25.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by major refugee aid groups, who argued that Mr. Trump’s executive order suspending the federal refugee resettlement program ran afoul of the system Congress created for moving refugees into the United States.

Lawyers for the administration argued that Mr. Trump’s order was well within his authority to deny entry to foreigners whose admission to the U.S. “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead said in his ruling after the hearing Feb. 25 that the president’s actions amounted to an “effective nullification of congressional will” in setting up the nation’s refugee admissions program.

“The president has substantial discretion ... to suspend refugee admissions,” Mr. Whitehead told the parties. “But that authority is not limitless.”

Justice Department lawyer August Flentje indicated to the judge that the government would consider whether to file an emergency appeal.

The plaintiffs include the International Refugee Assistance Project on behalf of Church World Service, the Jewish refugee resettlement agency HIAS, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, and individual refugees and family members. They said their ability to provide critical services to refugees – including those already in the U.S. – has been severely inhibited by Mr. Trump’s order.

Some refugees who had been approved to come to the U.S. had their travel canceled on short notice, and families who have waited years to reunite have had to remain apart, the lawsuit said.

Mr. Trump’s recent order said the refugee program – a form of legal migration to the U.S. – would be suspended because cities and communities had been taxed by “record levels of migration” and didn’t have the ability to “absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees.”

The federal refugee program has been in place for decades and helps people who have escaped war, natural disaster, or persecution. Despite long-standing support from both parties for accepting thoroughly vetted refugees, the program has become politicized in recent years.

Mr. Trump also temporarily halted it during his first term, and then dramatically lowered the number of refugees who could enter the U.S. each year.

Last week a federal judge in Washington, D.C., refused to immediately block the Mr. Trump administration’s actions in a similar lawsuit brought by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. That case faces another hearing Feb. 28.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

