Musk gives all federal workers 48 hours to explain what they did last week

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been given little more than 48 hours to explain what they accomplished over the last week, sparking confusion across key agencies as billionaire Elon Musk expands his drive to slash the size of federal government.

Mr. Musk, who serves as President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting chief, telegraphed the extraordinary request Saturday on his social media network.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Mr. Musk posted on X, which he owns. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Shortly afterward, federal employees – including some judges, court staff and federal prison officials – received a three-line email with this instruction: “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”

The deadline to reply was listed as Monday at 11:59 p.m., although the email did not include Mr. Musk’s social media threat about those who fail to respond.

Some agencies soon told employees that they did not have to comply if they received Musk’s message.

“The State Department will respond on behalf of the Department. No employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command,” according to an email from Tibor Nagy, acting undersecretary for management, that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The latest unusual directive from Mr. Musk’s team injects a new sense of chaos across beleaguered multiple agencies, including the National Weather Service, the State Department, and the federal court system, as senior officials worked to verify the message’s authenticity Saturday night and in some cases, instructed their employees not to respond.

Thousands of government employees have already been forced out of the federal workforce – either by being fired or offered a buyout –during the first month of Mr. Trump’s administration, as the White House and Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency fire both new and career workers, tell agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions in force,” and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.

There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs so far, but The Associated Press has tallied hundreds of thousands of workers who are being affected. Many work outside of Washington. The cuts include thousands at the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, and the National Parks Service, among others.

Labor union leaders quickly condemned the ultimatum and threatened legal action.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, called the new order an example of President Trump and Mr. Musk’s “utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people.”

“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life,” Mr. Kelley said. “AFGE will challenge any unlawful terminations of our members and federal employees across the country.”

Mr. Musk on Friday celebrated his new role at a gathering of conservatives by waving a giant chainsaw in the air. He called it “the chainsaw for bureaucracy” and said, “Waste is pretty much everywhere” in the federal government.

McLaurine Pinover, a spokesperson at the Office of Personnel Management, confirmed Mr. Musk’s directive and said that individual agencies would “determine any next steps.”

What happens if an employee is on leave or vacation? Again, she said individual agencies would determine how to proceed.

In a message to employees on Saturday night, federal court officials instructed recipients not to respond.

“We understand that some judges and judiciary staff have received an email ... directing the recipient to reply with 5 accomplishments from the prior week. Please be advised that this email did not originate from the Judiciary or the Administrative Office and we suggest that no action be taken,” officials wrote.

Judges around the country got emails from Mr. Musk’s team in late January, apparently by mistake, U.S. District Judge Randolph Daniel Moss said earlier this month. Moss said he’d also gotten a message and ignored it.

The National Weather Service leadership acknowledged some confusion in a message to its employees late Saturday as well.

“Within the last few hours, some of us – potentially all of us – received an email message titled ‘What did you do last week?’ Until such time as we can verify that the message that was received at or around 4:46pm ET is authentic, please do not respond.”

National Weather Service leadership continued: “Thank you all for your continued support and dedication ensuring public safety and the national security of our country.”

This story was reported by the Associated Press.

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Seth Borenstein, Chris Megerian, Matthew Lee, Lindsay Whitehurst, Michael Sisak, and Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed to this report.